On Tuesday, June 5, students and teachers joined with town officials and family members to honor former Kennedy Middle School teacher Joe Cippolini with the unveiling of a memorial statue in the school’s courtyard. Cipollini was a teacher at Kennedy when he died on April 19, 2016 at the age of 62. He spent his entire career in Southington Public Schools as a teacher of sciences and gifted education.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI