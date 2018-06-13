Fire, Listings

Fire listings for the May 15 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 50 incidents from Monday, May 28 to Sunday, June 3:

Monday, May 28

No incidents reported.

Tuesday, May 29

  • 11:46:51 a.m., 721 Berry Patch Way, Detector activation, no fire
  • 12:28:15 p.m., 1850 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
  • 4:43:55 p.m., 212 Main St., Shell, Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 5:17:08 p.m., 95 Dunham St., Water or steam leak
  • 7:27:58 p.m., 30 Laning St., Days Inn, Lock-out Vehicle
  • 8:38:41 p.m., 84 Highwood Ave., Electrical wiring-equipment

Wednesday, May 30

  • 10:39:33 a.m., 440 W. Pines Dr., Hazardous condition
  • 10:56:14 a.m., West St. and I-84 Eastbound, Public service assistance
  • 11:06:02 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 11:12:07 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Ramp, Police matter
  • 4:14:13 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire
  • 4:48:06 p.m., 160 Deer Run, Unauthorized burning
  • 5:45:13 p.m., 393 Berlin St., Vehicle accident
  • 7:24:54 p.m., 366 Savage St., Extrication of victim(s)
  • 7:58:28 p.m., Berlin St. and Wheeler Village, No Incident found on arrival
  • 8:42:03 p.m., 130 N. Star Dr., Alarm system activation, no fire

Thursday, May 31

  • 2:13:08 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident
  • 2:45:16 a.m., 300 Queen St., VNA Healthcare, Alarm system activation, no fire
  • 5:48:50 a.m., Meriden Waterbury and Clark, Vehicle accident
  • 9:54:32 a.m., 710 Main St., Municipal Lot, Biological hazard, confirmed
  • 3:43:35 p.m., 102 W. Center St., Assist police or other government entity
  • 5:17:08 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Public service
  • 6:08:37 p.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Lock-out Vehicle
  • 6:31:32 p.m., 3 Garden St., Lock-out Building
  • 8:40:19 p.m., Berlin St. and Wheeler Village, No Incident found on arrival

Friday, June 1

  • 6:47:03 a.m., 28 Stuart Dr., Building or structure weaken
  • 10:36:43 a.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Main St., Water or steam leak
  • 12:00:44 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Water problem
  • 4:04:32 p.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Lock-out Vehicle
  • 5:57:46 p.m., 100 Berlin St., No Incident found on arrival

Saturday, June 2

  • 12:27:50 a.m., N. Main St. and Chapman St., Vehicle accident
  • 12:03:03 p.m., 97 Crest Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 12:36:02 p.m., 920 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 1:36:05 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 2:27:07 p.m., 27 Germania St., Dumpster or other outside trash
  • 3:31:29 p.m., 273 Queen St., Citizen complaint
  • 3:48:38 p.m., East St. and Savage St., Vehicle accident
  • 5:58:17 p.m., 812 Queen St., People’s Bank, Building or structure weaken
  • 6:09:36 p.m., 198 Stuart Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 9:53:44 p.m, 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Public service

Sunday, June 3

  • 4:13:45 a.m., 26 High St., Alarm system sounded
  • 11:39:40 a.m., 25 Ashwell Dr., Power line down
  • 2:09:10 p.m., 26 High St., Smoke detector activation
  • 2:23:56 p.m., Main St. and Academy St., Vehicle accident
  • 3:19:34 p.m., 32 Muir Ter., Water evacuation
  • 3:47:23 p.m., 101 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
  • 5:13:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 6:42:49 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 7:12:44 p.m., 423 Jude Ln., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
  • 10:15:44 p.m., I-84 Westbound Ramp, Vehicle accident

