Fire listings for the May 15 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 50 incidents from Monday, May 28 to Sunday, June 3:
Monday, May 28
No incidents reported.
Tuesday, May 29
- 11:46:51 a.m., 721 Berry Patch Way, Detector activation, no fire
- 12:28:15 p.m., 1850 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 4:43:55 p.m., 212 Main St., Shell, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 5:17:08 p.m., 95 Dunham St., Water or steam leak
- 7:27:58 p.m., 30 Laning St., Days Inn, Lock-out Vehicle
- 8:38:41 p.m., 84 Highwood Ave., Electrical wiring-equipment
Wednesday, May 30
- 10:39:33 a.m., 440 W. Pines Dr., Hazardous condition
- 10:56:14 a.m., West St. and I-84 Eastbound, Public service assistance
- 11:06:02 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 11:12:07 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Ramp, Police matter
- 4:14:13 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 4:48:06 p.m., 160 Deer Run, Unauthorized burning
- 5:45:13 p.m., 393 Berlin St., Vehicle accident
- 7:24:54 p.m., 366 Savage St., Extrication of victim(s)
- 7:58:28 p.m., Berlin St. and Wheeler Village, No Incident found on arrival
- 8:42:03 p.m., 130 N. Star Dr., Alarm system activation, no fire
Thursday, May 31
- 2:13:08 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident
- 2:45:16 a.m., 300 Queen St., VNA Healthcare, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 5:48:50 a.m., Meriden Waterbury and Clark, Vehicle accident
- 9:54:32 a.m., 710 Main St., Municipal Lot, Biological hazard, confirmed
- 3:43:35 p.m., 102 W. Center St., Assist police or other government entity
- 5:17:08 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Public service
- 6:08:37 p.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Lock-out Vehicle
- 6:31:32 p.m., 3 Garden St., Lock-out Building
- 8:40:19 p.m., Berlin St. and Wheeler Village, No Incident found on arrival
Friday, June 1
- 6:47:03 a.m., 28 Stuart Dr., Building or structure weaken
- 10:36:43 a.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Main St., Water or steam leak
- 12:00:44 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Water problem
- 4:04:32 p.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Lock-out Vehicle
- 5:57:46 p.m., 100 Berlin St., No Incident found on arrival
Saturday, June 2
- 12:27:50 a.m., N. Main St. and Chapman St., Vehicle accident
- 12:03:03 p.m., 97 Crest Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 12:36:02 p.m., 920 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
- 1:36:05 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 2:27:07 p.m., 27 Germania St., Dumpster or other outside trash
- 3:31:29 p.m., 273 Queen St., Citizen complaint
- 3:48:38 p.m., East St. and Savage St., Vehicle accident
- 5:58:17 p.m., 812 Queen St., People’s Bank, Building or structure weaken
- 6:09:36 p.m., 198 Stuart Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 9:53:44 p.m, 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Public service
Sunday, June 3
- 4:13:45 a.m., 26 High St., Alarm system sounded
- 11:39:40 a.m., 25 Ashwell Dr., Power line down
- 2:09:10 p.m., 26 High St., Smoke detector activation
- 2:23:56 p.m., Main St. and Academy St., Vehicle accident
- 3:19:34 p.m., 32 Muir Ter., Water evacuation
- 3:47:23 p.m., 101 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
- 5:13:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 6:42:49 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 7:12:44 p.m., 423 Jude Ln., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 10:15:44 p.m., I-84 Westbound Ramp, Vehicle accident