Fire listings for the May 15 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 50 incidents from Monday, May 28 to Sunday, June 3:

Monday, May 28

No incidents reported.

Tuesday, May 29

11:46:51 a.m., 721 Berry Patch Way, Detector activation, no fire

12:28:15 p.m., 1850 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

4:43:55 p.m., 212 Main St., Shell, Medical assist, assist EMS

5:17:08 p.m., 95 Dunham St., Water or steam leak

7:27:58 p.m., 30 Laning St., Days Inn, Lock-out Vehicle

8:38:41 p.m., 84 Highwood Ave., Electrical wiring-equipment

Wednesday, May 30

10:39:33 a.m., 440 W. Pines Dr., Hazardous condition

10:56:14 a.m., West St. and I-84 Eastbound, Public service assistance

11:06:02 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:12:07 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Ramp, Police matter

4:14:13 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire

4:48:06 p.m., 160 Deer Run, Unauthorized burning

5:45:13 p.m., 393 Berlin St., Vehicle accident

7:24:54 p.m., 366 Savage St., Extrication of victim(s)

7:58:28 p.m., Berlin St. and Wheeler Village, No Incident found on arrival

8:42:03 p.m., 130 N. Star Dr., Alarm system activation, no fire

Thursday, May 31

2:13:08 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident

2:45:16 a.m., 300 Queen St., VNA Healthcare, Alarm system activation, no fire

5:48:50 a.m., Meriden Waterbury and Clark, Vehicle accident

9:54:32 a.m., 710 Main St., Municipal Lot, Biological hazard, confirmed

3:43:35 p.m., 102 W. Center St., Assist police or other government entity

5:17:08 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Public service

6:08:37 p.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Lock-out Vehicle

6:31:32 p.m., 3 Garden St., Lock-out Building

8:40:19 p.m., Berlin St. and Wheeler Village, No Incident found on arrival

Friday, June 1

6:47:03 a.m., 28 Stuart Dr., Building or structure weaken

10:36:43 a.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Main St., Water or steam leak

12:00:44 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Water problem

4:04:32 p.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Lock-out Vehicle

5:57:46 p.m., 100 Berlin St., No Incident found on arrival

Saturday, June 2

12:27:50 a.m., N. Main St. and Chapman St., Vehicle accident

12:03:03 p.m., 97 Crest Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:36:02 p.m., 920 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident

1:36:05 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:27:07 p.m., 27 Germania St., Dumpster or other outside trash

3:31:29 p.m., 273 Queen St., Citizen complaint

3:48:38 p.m., East St. and Savage St., Vehicle accident

5:58:17 p.m., 812 Queen St., People’s Bank, Building or structure weaken

6:09:36 p.m., 198 Stuart Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:53:44 p.m, 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Public service

Sunday, June 3