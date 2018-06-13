Dining listings for the June 15 edition

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER THEATRE AND AUCTION. 5:30 p.m. at Jensens Forest Hill Clubhouse, 250 Redstone St. 6th annual gala dinner theatre and auction featuring the illustrious None-Such players. Dress to impress. Cost is $26 and proceeds benefit Beyond Life Ministries, a non-profit dedicated to relieving human suffering. Tickets from Dennis at (860) 410-0611; May at (860) 384-9575; or at Miracles Hair Salon, 26 Bristol St.

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

SOUTHINGTON

FATHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 72, 64 Main St. Sponsored by Sons of the American Legion. Breakfast includes steak, eggs cooked to order, omelets, hash, French toast, bacon, sausage, toast, coffee and juice. Cost is $8 ($10 with steak).