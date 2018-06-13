Blues step right up to the pay window

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

After splitting a doubleheader on Sunday, June 3, the Bristol Blues of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League got right back to the pay window just a couple nights later.

And once again, another Blues’ win was at the expense of the Pittsfield Suns.

On Tuesday, June 5, Bristol defeated Pittsfield 4-2 from Wahconah Park.

The Blues used a five-run fifth inning as the squad nabbed the lead and simply never looked back.

Offensively, seven different Bristol players generated a hit as Ian Ostberg, Alex Loparco, Richard Brereton, Conor Nolan, Miguel De Los Santos, Giacomo Brancato, and Ethan Hunt all got one for the visitors.

Jason Hebner earned the win for Bristol while Neal McDermott had another save as the team limited the Suns to three total hits.

Hebner racked up seven strikeouts and allowed two hits over his five frames of work.

And then on Wednesday, the Blues nabbed a 6-5 win on the road against the Worcester Bravehearts from Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field.

Brereton shined on both sides of the plate as he pitched his team to victory, moving to 2-0 on the season, while going 3-of-5 to go along with two RBI.

In two innings of relief, Brereton allowed two hits while striking out three.

McDermott threw one inning of relief, collecting his fourth save of the campaign.

Bristol trailed 5-3 before scoring the final three runs of the contest, sealing the deal with a single run in the top of the ninth to break a 5-5 stalemate.

An error by the Worcester first baseman allowed Andrew Hague to score the game winning run as Bristol moved to 6-1 on the season.

And then on Thursday, June 7, the Nashua Silver Knights and the Blues went 11 innings from Muzzy Field in Bristol.

In the end, Bristol scored a run in the bottom of the 11th as Emmet Sheehan won the game in relief for the locals, 1-0.

He went three innings, striking out four, as Sheehan won for the first time this season.

Andrew Hague led the Blues by going 2-of-3 from the plate along with a walk.

Bristol had just three hits in the game as the Blues won seven of its first eight games of the campaign.

On Friday, Bristol’s luck ran out as the Blues dropped an 11-3 decision to the Brockton Rox from Muzzy Field.

A six-run second inning made it a 7-0 game and Bristol was never able to recover.

Hunt and Dylan Reynolds each posted two hits for the Blues while pitcher Kelvin Sosa (2 IP, 5 K’s) took the loss.

And then in the rematch from Campanelli Field on Saturday, Bristol eked out a 4-3 win to split the home-and-home series.

Tied at 1-1, Brereton dropped a single to center field, scoring Alex Loparco, as the Blues led 2-1 through two-and-a-half innings.

The Blues never trailed from that point on in the game.

Pitcher Nick Rascati (5 IP, 1 ER, 5 hits) won for the first time this season while Brereton – batting .394 on the season – went 4-of-5 with two RBI.

As of Sunday, June 10, the seven league team saw the Martha Vineyard Sharks in first place at 7-1 while the Blues were tied for the top spot at 8-2, just percentage points behind the Sharks.

Check out the Bristol Blues at bristolbluesbaseball.com and follow them in the pages of the Observer.