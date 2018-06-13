Art listings for the June 15 edition

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

SOUTHINGTON

DANCING WITH NEEDLES EMBROIDERY WORKSHOP. 1 to 4 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. The first of three monthly workshops with D. Ruch that explores the gentle art of handwork. Designed for people of all skill levels. Cost is $60. Visit southingtonarts.org or call (860) 276-1581.

MONDAY, JUNE 18

SOUTHINGTON

POTTERY WORKSHOP (BEGINNERS). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Beginner workshop begins this week with instructor Robert Riggs. More info at southingtonarts.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

SOUTHINGTON

POTTERY WORKSHOP (OPEN BENCH). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Open bench workshop begins this week. More info at southingtonarts.org.

NOW thru JUNE 30

SOUTHINGTON

JANICE ST.HILAIRE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association June artist of the month features mostly oil and acrylic paintings by Janice St.Hilaire of Wallingford.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

SOUTHINGTON

SACA MEETING – MEMBERS’ CRITIQUE. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Members’ Critique by William Thomson.

JULY 1-AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

CATHY MICHANCZYK EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association July artist of the month features acrylic and oil paintings by Cathy Michanczyk of Plantsville.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR ARTISTS. $2,000 scholarship available through the SHS guidance department provided by a partnership between Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) and Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA).

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581