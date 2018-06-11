Obituary: Sean-Ryan Dudley, 56

Sean-Ryan Dudley of Southington passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2018. Sean was an Art Teacher at the Albert Soinit Center in East Windsor, CT.

Sean was passionate about teaching and creating all forms of art. Listening to music, “The Blues”, always brought a smile to his face. He enjoyed fishing, biking, tennis, hiking and snowboarding. He was a Snow Board instructor at MT Southington Ski Area, for many years.

Sean was born in Bethesda, MD, on July 31, 1961 and was the son of Kim (King) Dudley and the late Gerald Dudley. He had also resided in Southbury and Woodbury before moving to Southington in 1996. He was formerly trained at Paier College of Art in Graphic Design and illustration. He became a well-known artist proficient in printmaking and recently received his master’s degree from Central Connecticut State University.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife Darlene Napoletano, his brothers Shannon and Liam, a sister Stacy Richardson, a brother Kevin McKendree and sister Kathleen McKendree Stanton.

Sean is also survived by Cindy Napoletano, Sheri and Tim Aquino of Panama City, FL John and Ging Napoletano of Chaing Rai, Thailand and Grandchildren Dylan Napoletano, Dante Napoletano, Sean Sabo and Leo Napoletano along with many nieces and nephews.

Over the years he has been a positive role model for his grandchildren, whether assisting with art projects, hiking through the woods or giving them their first snowboard lesson. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his students.c5.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his memory to the Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave. New Britain, CT 06053.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com