Obituary: Mary (DiNello) Geloso, 97

Mary (DiNello) Geloso, 97, of North Haven and formerly of Southington, mother of Gloria Laudano, passed away on Wednesday June 6, 2018 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Angelo Geloso.

Mary was born on November 11, 1920 in Southington and was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Angelina (Mongillo) DiNello. Mary was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church while residing in Southington.

Mary is survived by her daughter Gloria Laudano and her husband Ernest of North Haven, two grandchildren Eric Laudano and his wife Jillian of Cherry Hill, NJ and Christina Bousfield and her husband Mark of Wallingford. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Alec Bousfield, Mattox Laudano and Bianca Laudano. Mary also leaves her brother James DiNello of Plantsville, a brother-in-law, Evo Asprelli of East Haven and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Pasqualina Milo, Theresa Asprelli, and a brother-in-law Michael Milo, and sister-in-law Annette DiNello.

The Funeral will be held Monday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington.Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

