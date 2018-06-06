Southington Recreation Department listings for the June 8 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION (FALL LEAGUE)—Saturday, June 9, 9 to 11 a.m., in the Derynoski school cafeteria, 240 Main St. Open to Southington boys and girls born between 2003 and 2012. Cost is $70 ($110 max per family). Online registration and forms through July 13 at www.southingtonyouthsoccer.org.

SOUTHINGTON POOL HOURS—Recreation Park pool will open for the season on Saturday, June 16. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Memorial Park pool and splash pad will open for the season on Saturday, June 23. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration underway as space allows through June 15. Camp RISE is open to Southington children with special needs. Session I (grades 2-5): July 2-3 and July 9-12; Session II (grades 6-12): July 16-19 and July 23-26. Sessions run 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Cost varies by session. Space is extremely limited. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE

SKYHAWKS FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP—June 25-29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Focuses on core components of passing, catching, and defense. Cost is $125. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FlagFootball.

YOUTH TENNIS LESSONS AND MATCH PLAY—Mondays thru Thursdays, June 25-July 6 (Session I), July 9-19 (Session II), July 23-Aug. 2 (Session III), or Aug. 6-16 (Session IV), at the high school tennis courts. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3-18. Fridays are rain dates. No class on July 4. Class times and registration fees vary by program and age group. Info and forms at www.southington.org/tennis.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES—Tuesdays, July 10 to Aug. 21 (beginners) or Thursdays, July 12 to Aug. 23 (intermediate), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. No dogs at July 10 beginners class. Dogs must be at least 3 months old by the first class and have up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $135 per dog. Register by July 10. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP—Aug. 6-9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Presented by the recreation department and Elevation Volleyball Academy. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. Register by July 30. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BeachVBCamp.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 3-5)—Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 10, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 6-9)—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 28 to Oct. 4, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December

Dec. 8, Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, $TBD.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.

June

June 13, Studio Two (TD Bank; Two Brothers Ice Cream).

June 20, A-Ray of Elvis (The Summit at Plantsville; Tighe & Bond).

June 27, Changes in Latitudes (Rich Capital Financial Services; Showcase Auto & Recovery).

July

July 4, No concert.

July 11, BootLeg Band (Southington Police Union – LEAS).

July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).

July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).

August

Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).

Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).

Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).

Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).

Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).

September

Sept. 5, Out the Boxx (Lions Club).

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES.

Tuesdays, June 26-Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. All ages welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this free event sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. More info at www.southington.org/KES.

June

June 26, Steve Corning and Jason Pipitone.

July

July 3, “Mr. Magic,” Rich Rothstein and The Steve Taylor Puppets

July 10, Judi Ann Jones and The Amazing Andy

July 17, Tony Susi and Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

July 24, Bill Hoagland and RJ

July 31, John Banker and Bryan Lizotte

August