Music listings for the June 8 edition

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

SOUTHINGTON

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: KEVIN SCARPATI. 6 to 7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. 2018 summer concert series sponsored by SCC. Concertgoers should bring their own lawn chairs. More info at (860) 621-9559.

THURSDAY, JULY 19

SOUTHINGTON

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: DIANE ANNELLI. 6 to 7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. 2018 summer concert series sponsored by SCC. Concertgoers should bring their own lawn chairs. More info at (860) 621-9559.

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

SOUTHINGTON

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: JERRY LIMMER. 6 to 7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. 2018 summer concert series sponsored by SCC. Concertgoers should bring their own lawn chairs. More info at (860) 621-9559.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: SHINE. 6 to 7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. 2018 summer concert series sponsored by SCC. Concertgoers should bring their own lawn chairs. More info at (860) 621-9559.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.

June

June 6, Night Flight: Final Approach (Rotary Club).

June 13, Studio Two (TD Bank; Two Brothers Ice Cream).

June 20, A-Ray of Elvis (The Summit at Plantsville; Tighe & Bond).

June 27, Changes in Latitudes (Rich Capital Financial Services; Showcase Auto & Recovery).

July

July 4, No concert.

July 11, BootLeg Band (Southington Police Union – LEAS).

July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).

July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).

August

Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).

Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).

Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).

Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).

Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).

September

Sept. 5, Out the Boxx (Lions Club).

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.