Kids’ listings for the June 8 edition

TUESDAY, JULY 10

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Red Cross certified instructor Terri Benoit will discuss how to keep safe when left home alone. Open to Southington youth in grades 4-6. Cost is $20. Contact: (860) 276-6281.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION CLASS. 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Open to Southington residents over 12 years of age. Limited to 12 slots. Cost is $45. Contact: (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SERVICES YOUTH VOLUNTEER PROGRAM. This summer program is for Southington youth aged 14-15. Southington Youth Services will match you with a community service project of your interest, including The Southington YMCA “Race for Chase” and Bread for Life. Projects will have a set schedule, description of responsibilities and a mentor. This program will start at the end of June and run all summer long. More info, contact your school guidance office or call youth services at (860) 276-6281.

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com