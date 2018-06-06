Health listings for the June 8 edition

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

PLANTSVILLE

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Tour the assisted living, adult day and memory care community with retirement counselor Marie Terzak. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome. More info, contact Terzak: (860) 276-1020.

PATRIOTIC PAINTING PARTY TO BENEFIT ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION. 1:30 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Participants will create a flag-themed wooden plaque under the guidance of local artist Rhonda DeNoto. Event will include wine, cheese and crackers, and gift baskets. There is a cost to attend. RSVP Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Tour the independent and assisted living community. People are welcome to just stop by. For more info, call (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

PLANTSVILLE

CONSTIPATION & MEDICATIONS: ‘WHAT’S STOPPING ME?’ 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Presenter will be Sean Jeffery, PharmD, CGP, FASCP, FNAP, AGSF, pharmacist with Integrated Care Partners Hartford HealthCare Group & clinical professor, University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy. Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP at 855-HHC-HERE (442-4373).

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

SOUTHINGTON

LUNCH & LEARN: MOVEMENT DISORDERS. Noon to 1 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave. Free lunch and learn presented by Duarte Machado, MD, board-certified neurologist in the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group. The shaking of the body or head can be disruptive to life by making it impossible to do many everyday tasks including driving, eating or reading. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. RSVP at (877) 424-4641 or HHC.CenterRSVP@hhchealth.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.