Girls Tennis reaches season goals

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight tennis team advanced a singles player and doubles team to the state open before experiencing an early exit in the state tournament. Once again, the Knights achieved the goal of clinching a playoff berth, but Southington coach Robin Thompson said that if they had gotten a couple more wins, they probably would have had a better draw in the state tournament.

Either way, she said that she continues to be proud of her players’ efforts.

“They’re great kids and teammates for one another,” she said. “I’m very proud of the body of work they put together, especially the wins at Simsbury and against NW Catholic at home.”

Southington’s season has come to an end. Southington finished with a 14-4 record and a share of the CCC West Colonial title with NW Catholic. The Knights will lose seven to graduation: Samantha Barmore, Madison Beaudoin, Carolyn Callahan, Molly Murphy, and Coral Tommervik, but Thompson is already looking ahead.

“The work has to continue from now until next March,” said Thompson. “It can’t stop. The seniors that leave us leave a big hole for us to fill at top-level positions.”

State Open

JUNE 3—The Knights traveled to Conard High School and Hall High School, both in West Hartford, on Sunday where they were represented by a singles player and a doubles team in the state open.

Abby Murphy represented the Knights as the lone singles player. She defeated Grace Hiza (Foran) in the first round without dropping a point, 8-0, but eventually fell to No. 2 Madeline DeNucci (Glastonbury) by the same score in the second round. Abby Murphy suffered her only loss during the regular season against DeNucci.

“Maddie DeNucci comes from a family of very strong tennis players,” said Thompson. “We knew that this was a tough match and a huge uphill battle. Maddie was just very dominating and on fire.”

Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin came close to breaking into the first round of the tournament, but they were outlasted, 9-8 (1), by No. 11 Katie Dorman-Jacqueline Hart (RHAM) in the opening round.

“We came out starting really strong,” said Thompson. “We actually built up a 5-2 lead in that pro set, RHAM just mounted a comeback. They started playing a little better and executed more shots.”

Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez fell to Alyssa Van Eyndhoven-Laura Hinsch (Coginchaug) by default.

Qualifying Round

MAY 26—Southington’s state tournament run only lasted one round after the Knights traveled to Greenwich High School on Saturday where they fell, 5-2, to No. 22 Westhill.

Abby Murphy defeated Maddie Kaba in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 doubles Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki prevailed in straight sets as well, defeating Alexa Smeriglio-Almira Kastrati, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles Coral Tommervik, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 1 doubles Callahan-Gimenez, and No. 2 doubles Barmore-Beaudoin fell in straight sets.

No. 4 Staples went on to win the Class L title, edging No. 3 Darien by a point, 4-3.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.