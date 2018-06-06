Girls Lacrosse: Rematch sinks the Lady Knights

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Knights defeated the Bobcats, 16-11, at home during the regular season, but South Windsor won the rematch. On Friday, May 25, Southington’s season came to an end with a 15-11 loss at the No. 15 Bobcats.

“They were hungrier than us and were more invested in, I’d say, the last 15 minutes of the game,” said Southington coach Jill Pomposi. “It’s not that we quit, but they were just out-hustling us. It was so evenly matched that every draw control and rebound counted. We made some silly turnovers, and they took advantage of them.”

Southington trailed by just a goal at the half, but were held to just three goals in the second half. The Bobcats also snuck a goal in with 26 seconds remaining in the first half.

After the Bobcats started to pull away midway through the second half, Pomposi called a timeout. She said that her team was more mentally in the game in the first half, but really just didn’t pick it up in the second half. She said that she thinks South Windsor came out stronger in the second half than maybe some of her players anticipated.

“We obviously played them before, and it was close,” said Pomposi. “It wasn’t like we totally had an easy game when we played them.”

After finishing the regular season a game under .500, the Lady Knight lacrosse team just managed to clinch a playoff berth and got the opportunity to experience the Class L Tournament for the second-straight year. They also came away without a postseason win for the second-straight year.

Southington finished with 19 shots on goal. Sarah Mafale paced the offense with three goals. Talie Richardson and Steph Zera backed Mafale with a pair of scores each. Richardson also recovered nine groundballs and won four draws. Addie Kilgore forced three turnovers.

Amy Chudy (3 assists, 1 goal) and Julia Jackman (2 assists, 1 goal) contributed as well. Julia Wells saved 18 of South Windsor’s 30 shots in the cage.

“We had a couple of people in different spots, due to injury,” said Pomposi. “We were moving around a lot, and it was hot down there. We were moving a little bit more than usual.”

With the loss, Southington’s spring campaign comes to an end. The Lady Knights finished 7-8 in the regular season.

The Knights are losing six players to graduation after this season, including Jessie Pesce, Jenna Garcia, Steph Zera, Molly Dobratz, Lauren Graef, and Julia Wells. Three of those girls are defensemen.

“The fact that we didn’t give up on ourselves in the middle of the season, based on some unfortunate losses, made me really proud,” said Pomposi. “We didn’t place ourselves exactly where we wanted to be, seed-wise, but we also made a tournament game that was much more achievable, compared to last year.”

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.