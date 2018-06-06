Fire report for the June 8 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, May 21 to Sunday, May 27:
Monday, May 21
- 7:52:54 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Canal St., Vehicle accident
- 9:32:57 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-in
- 10:45:14 a.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 12:34:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Public service
- 1:05:02 p.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Cooking fire, confined
- 6:24:53 p.m., 22 John St., Unauthorized burning
- 7:29:40 p.m., 716 Marion Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:56:40 p.m., 1354 Marion Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
Tuesday, May 22
- 1:36:25 a.m., 94 Quail Hollow Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 10:55:46 a.m., 21 Homesdale Ave., Building fire
- 12:01:11 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 12:32:38 p.m., 434 Mulberry St., Alarm system activation
- 1:05:38 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 2:42:44 p.m., 2004 West St., Cumberland Farms, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 6:48:29 p.m., 125 Jude Ln., Golf Quest, Smoke detector activation
Wednesday, May 23
- 1:18:39 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:28:10 p.m., 752 Queen St., Town Fair, Vehicle accident
- 1:36:57 p.m., 45 Westbrook Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 4:15:48 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 8:11:54 p.m., 149 Lawncrest Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical
Thursday, May 24
- 9:03:06 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 3:35:31 p.m., 1128 West St., Vehicle accident
- 4:20:01 p.m., 9 Lynn Ave., Building fire
- 6:55:09 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
Friday, May 25
- 10:54:23 a.m., 117 Lawncrest Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 12:50:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:59:34 p.m., 1201 Old Turnpike Rd., Vehicle accident
- 3:18:35 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Accident, potential accident
- 3:34:58 p.m., 209 Main St., Vehicle accident
- 4:29:16 p.m., 2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 6:41:44 p.m., West St. and W. Pines Dr., Vehicle accident
- 11:54:14 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
Saturday, May 26
- 9:20:39 a.m., 11 Spring St., Staples, Vehicle accident
- 12:04:51 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 4:39:27 p.m., N. Shuttle St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
- 8:56:40 p.m., 82 Marcy Dr., Authorized controlled burning
- 10:01:19 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident
- 10:43:55 p.m., 94 Mariondale Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:00:34 p.m., Meriden Ave. and S. End Rd., Vehicle accident
Sunday, May 27
- 11:06:10 a.m., Spring St. and Smoron Dr., Hazardous condition
- 4:24:04 p.m., 168 Chamberlain Hwy., Cover assignment, standby
- 6:06:07 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident