Fire report for the June 8 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, May 21 to Sunday, May 27:

Monday, May 21

7:52:54 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Canal St., Vehicle accident

9:32:57 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-in

10:45:14 a.m., 909 Queen St., Cumberland Farms, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

12:34:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Public service

1:05:02 p.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Cooking fire, confined

6:24:53 p.m., 22 John St., Unauthorized burning

7:29:40 p.m., 716 Marion Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:56:40 p.m., 1354 Marion Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Tuesday, May 22

1:36:25 a.m., 94 Quail Hollow Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

10:55:46 a.m., 21 Homesdale Ave., Building fire

12:01:11 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

12:32:38 p.m., 434 Mulberry St., Alarm system activation

1:05:38 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

2:42:44 p.m., 2004 West St., Cumberland Farms, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

6:48:29 p.m., 125 Jude Ln., Golf Quest, Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, May 23

1:18:39 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:28:10 p.m., 752 Queen St., Town Fair, Vehicle accident

1:36:57 p.m., 45 Westbrook Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

4:15:48 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire

8:11:54 p.m., 149 Lawncrest Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical

Thursday, May 24

9:03:06 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

3:35:31 p.m., 1128 West St., Vehicle accident

4:20:01 p.m., 9 Lynn Ave., Building fire

6:55:09 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

Friday, May 25

10:54:23 a.m., 117 Lawncrest Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:50:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:59:34 p.m., 1201 Old Turnpike Rd., Vehicle accident

3:18:35 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Accident, potential accident

3:34:58 p.m., 209 Main St., Vehicle accident

4:29:16 p.m., 2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

6:41:44 p.m., West St. and W. Pines Dr., Vehicle accident

11:54:14 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Saturday, May 26

9:20:39 a.m., 11 Spring St., Staples, Vehicle accident

12:04:51 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:39:27 p.m., N. Shuttle St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

8:56:40 p.m., 82 Marcy Dr., Authorized controlled burning

10:01:19 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident

10:43:55 p.m., 94 Mariondale Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:00:34 p.m., Meriden Ave. and S. End Rd., Vehicle accident

Sunday, May 27