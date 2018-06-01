Road detour: Water main break on Main St. and Old Turnpike Rd.

Police announced detours due to a water main break on Main Street (Route 10) at the intersection of Old Turnpike Road.

The following intersections will have detours in place:

Main Street at Meriden Avenue.

Main Street at Chestnut Street.

Main Street at Bristol Street (local traffic only)

Old Turnpike Road at Carter Lane (local traffic only)

Old Turnpike Road at Southington Avenue.

“At this time it is unclear how the long the work will take to complete and for how long the detours will be in effect,” police said in a press release. “Thank you for your patience and anticipated cooperation.”

Motorists in the area can expect traffic delays and possibly changing detours.