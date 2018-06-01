Obituary: Thomas L. Blaney Jr., 86

Thomas L. Blaney Jr., 86, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the HOCC at New Britain. He had been the loving husband of Theresa (Chenard) Blaney for nearly 60 years.

Born in Dover, New Hampshire on April 15, 1932 to the late Thomas L. Blaney Sr. and Rhea (Aubin) Blaney, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a measurement technician at Spectra Energy, formerly known as Algonquin Gas Transmission, retiring after many years of service. He was a longtime parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church and active in the Men’s Club. Tom was a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and member of the American Legion Post 72 in Southington.

In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by three brothers, Ronald, Dicky and Danny Blaney and many nieces and nephews, including his special nieces, Susan and Mary Chenard and Denise McCarty. He was predeceased by two sisters and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A Mass of Christian Burial followed by military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9- 10:30 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.