Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ J. (Pelletier) Pelletier, 76

Elizabeth “Betty” J. (Pelletier) Pelletier, 76 of Plantsville, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Southington Care Center with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Patrick J. Pelletier.

Born in Eagle Lake, Maine, on January 8, 1942, she was the daughter of the late David and Anita (Coty) Pelletier. Elizabeth retired from The Hartford Insurance Company where she worked for more than a decade as a Senior Property and Casualty Insurance Agent, Trainer and Coach where she also was a mentor to others. In addition, she was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church for many years. Some of her hobbies include puzzles, crocheting, and she was a wonderful seamstress. What she loved most of all was vacationing in New England, mainly Southern Maine and Vermont with her husband and spending quality time with her family and grandchildren which gave her great joy.

She is survived by her two daughters Katherine, and son-in law Kevin Goodine of East Haddam, Lisa Brunet and fiancé Shane Demoura, former son-in-law Thomas J. Brunet of Bristol as well as Elizabeth’s four grandchildren, Trystan, Spencer and Taylor Brunet and Kailee Goodine. She is survived by sisters, Sandra and husband Peter Pinette of Wallagrass, ME, Peggy and husband James Dumond of Deblois, ME as well as predeceased by brothers, David, James and sister Joanne Pelletier, all prior residents of ME.

Funeral will be on Saturday, June 9, 2018, 10:30 AM from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211. N. Main St. Southington to St. Aloysius Church for a Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday Morning from 9 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Southington Care Center Recreation & Activity fund, 45 Meriden Avenue, Southington, CT 06489.