Obituary: Antonietta (Oropallo) Votino, 89

Antonietta (Oropallo) Votino, 89, wife of the late Stefano Votino, passed away on Tuesday, May 29th surrounded by her family at the Summit at Plantsville.

Born in Bucciano, BN, Italy on July 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Tomasso and Maria Oropallo. She came to Southington in 1966 and has been a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. She retired from Light Metals Coloring Co. in Southington. She was the matriarch of her family and a wonderful homemaker. She was an avid gardener who grew the tomatoes and made the best sauce with them. She also enjoyed sewing.

Antonietta is survived by a son Joseph and his wife Kelly Votino of Southington, a daughter Mary and her husband Stephen Nigro of Cheshire, four grandchildren, Jacob and Jennifer Pineault, Nicolina and Stefania Votino, a brother Michele Oropallo of Italy, sisters Cristina Oropallo of Italy, Anna Pisano and Rosa Spinella both of Australia.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by her son Mario Votino.

Antonietta’s family would like to thank the staff at the Summit at Plantsville for the exceptional compassionate care they provided her.

Funeral Mass will be Friday 1:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 11 am to 1 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

