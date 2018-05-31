Southington ranked as one of 20 safest cities in CT

By SHERIDAN CYR

The Town of Southington was ranked the 20th safest city in Connecticut in the online safety resource, SafeWise’s annual Safest Cities report, and town officials say the credit is due to local police and fire departments, along with the elected officials, who direct funding towards keeping residents safe.

“I have lived in Southington my whole life, and I’m very proud of the fact that Southington has an excellent police force, and has for many years,” said Town Manager Mark Sciota. “The credit goes to the Town Council and Board of Finance for funding correctly, and for the police department using funds wisely and doing exactly what they need to do to protect our community.”

Sciota added the police department is involved in a number of proactive programs to ensure they are one step ahead of any problems.

“They are very good at staying in front of things and start programs before it becomes a problem,” said Sciota. “They have always worked in an excellent fashion.”

SafeWise analysts review the most recent 2016 FBI crime statistics and population data when compiling their annual rankings. The evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in each city per 1,000 people.

According to Southington economic development director Lou Perillo, this is one reason why the Southington business community has been able to thrive despite financial and political concerns at the state level.

“I am so proud of our police and fire departments for this very impressive ranking,” said Perillo. “This is an incredible achievement. Some of the core components in residential housing are quality of schools, and safety of a community. This will stimulate housing, help our businesses and can be used for marketing.”

According to SafeWise, the violent crime rate in Connecticut is 42 percent lower than the national average.

“Connecticut is lauded as one of the safest states in America – but its leaders aren’t sitting idle,” SafeWise spokesmen said in a press release. “They continue to seek ways to further reduce crime, including those based on race, religion, disability and gender.”

