Road rage incident leads to 2 arrests

Southington police announced two arrests as a result of a road rage incident between two drivers that started on I-691 and continued onto I-84 before ending on Southington streets. On Thursday, May 24, police charged Sarah Stack, 31, of Meriden and Daisy Correa, 38, of Berlin with one count of following too closely with intent to harass. Stack was also charged with fourth degree criminal mischief.

Both drivers alleged that the other was passing them and then would slow down. This was repeated multiple times. Stack alleged that Correa was also using her window washer fluid unnecessarily, so the liquid would drift back onto her vehicle and windshield.

The two drivers exited I-84 on West Street where they became involved in a verbal dispute at the intersection of West Street and Spring Street. During the dispute, Stack opened the door to her vehicle, striking and causing damage to Correa’s vehicle.

Both were issued summonses and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on June 4.