Police investigate one-car accident at Southington Country Club

Police are investigating a one-car accident with a tree on the property of Southington Country Club that occurred on Wednesday, May 30, at approximately 7:24 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Chad Michaud at (860) 378-1600, ext. 2384 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org.

According to police, the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling east on Savage Street when the operator lost control of the vehicle. The Camaro crossed into the opposite lane, spun 180 degrees, and left the roadway. The rear end of the vehicle struck a tree located on the property of Southington Country Club.

Southington Police Department, Southington Fire Department, and AMR Ambulance were all dispatched to the scene. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and required towing from the scene.

The driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital. There was a passenger in the vehicle that declined medical treatment at the scene.

At this time it is unclear if family members of the operator have been notified, and police have not released the names of the driver or passenger.