Obituary: Evelyn (Pastor) Drogosek, 79

Evelyn (Pastor) Drogosek, 79, of Southington passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the HCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Joseph Drogosek.

Born February 16, 1939 in Pasccia, NJ she was the daughter of the late John J. and Evelyn (Harris) Pastor. She retired from Stanley works, Plantsville.

She leaves her brother, Thomas Pastor and wife Mary of Cheshire, and two sisters-in-law, Claire Drogosek of Plantsville and Anne Roberts of Harwinton.

Evelyn had many loving nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews whom she cared for with love throughout the years. She was affectionately known as “Nana” and was like a mother to all.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, 10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

