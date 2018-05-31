Obituary: Arlene H. Yell, 84

Arlene H. Yell, 84 of Southington passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General.

Born April 6, 1934 in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of the late Theron and Ima (Harrington) Hadley.

Arlene retired from the Hartford Insurance Co. in Southington.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen McCarthy and husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Morgan and Brendan McCarthy and Cody Yell; a sister Janet Davis and husband Bill of East Windsor and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Michael and seven brothers and four sisters.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com