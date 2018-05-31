Man arrested for stealing from Target

A Waterbury man was arrested for stealing from the Southington Target store on multiple occassions. On Wednesday, May 27, Loren Northup, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the Southington incident, and police found another outstanding warrant which led to a second arrest.

According to the first warrant, Northup entered the Southington Target store in April 2018 and and placed two thermostats and two outdoor cameras into a shopping cart and then placed them into a bag. He then left the store with the bag without paying for the items.

The total value of the items was found to be $987.98.

For this incident, Northup was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. He posted a $25,000 bond for this incident.

During the investigation, Northup was identified by Target loss prevention as a person that had committed similar crimes in other Target stores, and the investigation turned up another outstanding warrant for another incident at the Southington Target store in April 2018 where Northup stole two video cameras and two doorbells with cameras. The total value of this theft was $857.98.

For the second incident, Northup was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. He posted a $5,000.00 bond for this warrant and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court for both incidents on June 12.