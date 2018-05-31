Board of Education approves 2018-19 operating budget

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Board of Education voted to approve and adopt the 2018-19 operating budget in an 8-1 vote at their May 24 meeting and accredited administration for their work in finding and making $1.5 million in reductions from the BOE’s original approved budget in January.

Director of Finance and Business, Sherri Dinello, Superintendent Tim Connellan and Assistant Superintendent Steven Madancy were tasked with finding those reductions.

“Mrs. Dinello, you crunched more numbers this year than I’ve ever seen you do before,” said BOE chair Brian Goralski. “And along with Mr. Connellan and Mr. Madancy, the three of you worked tirelessly, and I could not possibly thank you enough for your leadership this budget season.”

The single dissenting vote against adopting the budget was cast by David Derynoski (D).

“I’m not prepared to vote on this tonight,” he said. “I want to spend some time to digest this information and understand the reductions that were presented.”

With less than a month of school days left in the year, Goralski said it was important to pass the budget and relieve the angst that staff has felt.

“I’m not an expert. I’m a volunteer, and our administration has been looking at how to cut that $1.5 million,” he said.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.