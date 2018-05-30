Southington High School regular season wrap-ups

Due to holiday deadlines, we were unable to print last Saturday’s postseason games, but here is a wrap-up of the regular season for Southington’s tournament-bound teams:

Baseball

Daniel Topper led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a hit, stole second, and reach third on an error. On Monday, May 21, the Knights finished the season with a 5-4 win, but it didn’t come easy.

Topper scored the winning run with a one-out sacrifice fly to center by Dylan Chiaro.

Southington led early with a two-run rally in their first at bat, but NW Catholic scored three in the third to regain the lead. Southington scored twice in the fifth inning, but it took Topper’s score in the seventh to secure the win.

Jason Krar earned the victory with one inning in relief. The Knights finished with a 12-8 record.

Softball

With two wins in the final week, Southington (19-1) locked up the top seed in Class LL standings with wins over NW Catholic and Rockville.

Kara Zazzaro allowed just three hits on Monday, May 21 as the Knights held off NW Catholic, 4-0. Zazzaro collected 10 strikeouts to secure her eighth shutout of the season.

Chrissy Marotto and Sarah Myrick had four hits. Nicole Greco’s first of two runs sparked a 3-run rally in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Rose and Madison Rocha scored.

On Wednesdays, the Knights held off Rockville, 2-1. Both teams scored in the sixth inning, and Southington took the lead in their final at bat.

Myrick led the way with three hits in three at bats. Abby Lamson and Myrick scored. Zazzaro allowed one run on four hits to get the win, striking out 18.

Boys Golf

Southington went 1-2 in their final week to finish the season with an 11-4-1 record.

On Monday, the Knights lost to Simsbury, 148-163, at Simsbury Farms CC. Max Chubet (37), Shawn McKnerney (40), Cam Zegrzdyn (42) and Austin Carta (44) scored for the Knights.

On Tuesday, Southington rallied for a 146-164 win over Farmington at Hawks Landing CC. CJ McManus was medalist with an even-par 35. McKnerney (36), Carta (37), and Zegrzdyn (38) scored.

Southington finished up on Friday with a 153-173 win over NW Catholic. McKnerney was medalist at even-par 35. Chubet (37), Zegrzdyn (40), and McManus (41) scored.

Girls Lacrosse

On Monday, May 21, Southington took a 10-3 lead in the first half and cruised past Windsor, 19-5. With the win, Southington improved to 7-8.

Tallie Richardson set the pace with four goals. Sarah Mafale, Taylor Borla, and Emma Doran scored three goals apiece. Amy Chudy (2), Julia Jackman (2), Stephanie Zera, and Gabby Fiora scored.

Julia Wells had 23 saves to get the victory.

Boys Tennis

The Blue Knights split the final week to end the

season at 12-5.

On Wednesday, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski and Mike Kwok-Jake Holbrook secured doubles wins for Southington, but Matt Baloing was the only singles player to win in a 4-3 loss to South Windsor (14-4).

Southington bounced back with a 7-0 win over Platt in the season finale. Baloing, Nate Zmarlicki, Andrew Kudla, and Kyle Naworol won at singles. Chudy-Kryzanski, Kwok-Holbrook, and Brett Rycki-Alex Klinzmann won at doubles.

Girls Tennis

Senior Molly Murphy defeated Emmy Petronio of Newington in straight sets to clinch the victory, and Southington went on to win their season finale, 6-1.

Abby Murphy and Coral Tommervik scored wins in singles play. Chantelle Gimenez-Carolyn Callahan, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, and Emma Wojcicki-Gianna Wadowski won in doubles play.

Southington finished the regular season at 14-4.

