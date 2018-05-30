Police blotter for the June 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 22:

Carlos Gonzalez, 26, of 804 E. Main St., Waterbury, was charged with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny on May 17.

Stacy Francoeur, 46, of 569 Chestnut Trail Hill Rd., Oxford, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics on May 17.

Rebecca Repoel, 49, of 556 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on May 17.

David W. Badgley, 28, of 450 West St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a stop sign on May 18.

Noah Falcetti, 19, of 20 Fern Dr., Plantsville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on May 17.

Christian Bedard, 42, of 43 Hunting Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree harassment on May 18.

John S. Donnell, 64, of 180 Cascade Ridge, Southington, was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal and driving under the influence of liquor or drug on May 18.

Michael J. Hurlbut, 39, of 1574 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order on May 18.

Sean Rivera, 18, of 389 Burritt St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct on May 18.

Janusz Mosakowski, 53, of 61 Christopher Circle, New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to obey a stop sign on May 19.

Latarsha Wiggins, 40, of 127 Liberty St., Meriden, was charged with second degree failure to appear on May 19.

Matthew M. Navin, 27, of 57 Johnson Rd., Marlborough, was charged with his second offense of driving under the influence of liquor or drug, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, and two counts of failure to maintain lane on May 20.

Eric Norton, 23, of 420 West St., Bristol, was charged with possession of more than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell on May 20.

Paul Didato, 27, of 500 Washington St., Middletown, was charged with third degree larceny on May 20. In a separate incident, Didato was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Mihir Bhagat, 24, of 175 Berlin Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug on May 20.

Ashleigh Wydra, 24, 97, of 97 Fairlwan St., Bristol, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 22.