Obituary: Laura B. Runowicz, 94

Laura B. Runowicz, 94, passed away from us peacefully at the Summit in Southington, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. She was born March 9, 1924 in Middleborough, MA to Blanche (Grzywa) and Walter Maciejewski. She is now happily reunited with her husband of 66 years, Edward Runowicz.

Laura was a woman ahead of her time. Barely out of high school, she left her family home in Lowell, MA, and went to work in Washington, D.C., at the Navy Department during World War II. Later, after leaving California, where Edward had been serving his country in the United States Navy, and relocating to Naugatuck, CT, she worked many years at the Traveler’s Insurance Company in Hartford, all while raising five children.

Laura lived with a song in her heart. She was always singing. In addition to singing with the choir at St. Mary’s Church in Naugatuck for some thirty years, she also sang with the choir at Traveler’s and performed at the Bushnell Theater. In retirement, she continued to sing with the Choraleers at the Orchards for the past thirteen years.

The last of her generation, Laura was predeceased by Edward, by her parents, her sister Helen and her husband Joseph Piecewicz, by her brother, Walter Maciejewski and his wife Steffi, and by her baby brother Edward and his wife Jeannie.

Laura is survived by her son Michael and his wife Marie of Cheshire, CT and their two sons, Bradley and Robert; by her son Lawrence of Cromwell, CT and his son Eric and his daughter Alyssa Domingos and her husband Michael; by her daughter Donna Cordeau and her husband Thomas of Goshen, CT and their three children, daughter Danielle and sons Douglas and his wife Lizzie and daughter Zoe, and Matthew and his wife Ashley; by her son David and his wife Donna of Snellville, GA and their daughter India Dover and her husband Adam and their two children, Ava and Cooper; and by her son Matthew and his wife Kellie of New Hartford and their two children, daughter Skylar and son Dane. We all will miss her.

A Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements will be handled by the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. However, the family wants to thank the staff at the Orchards in Southington where she lived for last thirteen years for all the care and attention that they provided to her. We would also thank the staff at the Summit where Laura spent the last three months. In particular, the family wants to acknowledge Laura’s roommate, Bettie Eddy, at the Summit. We are extremely grateful for the concern she had for Laura and the assistance she provided to her during this difficult time. Bettie was a wonderful, thoughtful roommate, and we cannot thank her enough.

