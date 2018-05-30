Fire report for the June 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 41 incidents from Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20:
Monday, May 14
- 8:28:34 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Smoke detector activation
- 11:38:34 a.m., 8 Cedar Springs Cir., Public service
- 12:38:44 p.m., 200 S. End Rd., Lock-out Vehicle
- 8:14:10 p.m., 24 Village Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 10:24:51 p.m., 150 Rolling Hill Ln., No Incident found on arrival
Tuesday, May 15
- 7:51:05 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Dispatched and canceled en route
- 9:07:00 a.m., 114 Stuart Dr., Water or steam leak
- 2:45:31 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 5:21:08 p.m., 34 Wilbur St., Wind storm, tornado, or hurricane
- 5:23:59 p.m., 369 Marion Ave., Building or structure weaken
- 5:36:09 p.m., 493 S. End Rd., New Mill, Wind storm, tornado, or hurricane
- 6:16:55 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
Wednesday, May 16
- 7:49:45 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 3:58:42 p.m., I-84 Westbound and West St., Vehicle Accident
- 6:32:18 p.m., 207 Summer St., Service Call
- 7:16:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Good intent call
- 7:37:31 p.m., 183 Dayton Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 10:33:51 p.m., 42 W. Main St., Hearthstone, Alarm system activation, no fire
Thursday, May 17
- 11:29:55 a.m., 20 Dunham St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 4:51:45 p.m., W. Queen St. and Queen St., No Incident found on arrival
- 5:59:43 p.m., 44 Hickory Hill, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:45:27 p.m., 179 Sun Valley Dr., Lock-out Vehicle
- 8:37:58 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 9:36:59 p.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Cheshire, Vehicle Accident
Friday, May 18
- 12:48:42 a.m., 70 Bristol St., Vehicle Accident
- 4:26:04 p.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Vehicle Accident
- 5:17:37 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 9:05:23 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, No Incident found on arrival
Saturday, May 19
- 9:13:40 a.m., 431 Lakeview Dr., Water evacuation
- 2:29:10 p.m., 1352 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 4:16:15 p.m., 51 Wheeler Village Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 8:07:45 p.m., 409 Mulberry St., Vehicle Accident
- 9:44:33 p.m., 630 Prospect St., Building fire
- 10:12:21 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire
Sunday, May 20
- 2:04:06 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, No Incident found on arrival
- 2:29:39 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 2:57:32 p.m., 35 Woodruff St., Lock-out Vehicle
- 3:10:11 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, No Incident found on arrival
- 6:01:58 p.m., 32 Pine Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 6:26:42 p.m., 43 Knox Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:26:28 p.m., 778 West St., Residence Inn, EMS call, excluding vehicle