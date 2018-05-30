Fire report for the June 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 41 incidents from Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20:

Monday, May 14

8:28:34 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Smoke detector activation

11:38:34 a.m., 8 Cedar Springs Cir., Public service

12:38:44 p.m., 200 S. End Rd., Lock-out Vehicle

8:14:10 p.m., 24 Village Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

10:24:51 p.m., 150 Rolling Hill Ln., No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, May 15

7:51:05 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Dispatched and canceled en route

9:07:00 a.m., 114 Stuart Dr., Water or steam leak

2:45:31 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

5:21:08 p.m., 34 Wilbur St., Wind storm, tornado, or hurricane

5:23:59 p.m., 369 Marion Ave., Building or structure weaken

5:36:09 p.m., 493 S. End Rd., New Mill, Wind storm, tornado, or hurricane

6:16:55 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Wednesday, May 16

7:49:45 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

3:58:42 p.m., I-84 Westbound and West St., Vehicle Accident

6:32:18 p.m., 207 Summer St., Service Call

7:16:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Good intent call

7:37:31 p.m., 183 Dayton Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

10:33:51 p.m., 42 W. Main St., Hearthstone, Alarm system activation, no fire

Thursday, May 17

11:29:55 a.m., 20 Dunham St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

4:51:45 p.m., W. Queen St. and Queen St., No Incident found on arrival

5:59:43 p.m., 44 Hickory Hill, EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:45:27 p.m., 179 Sun Valley Dr., Lock-out Vehicle

8:37:58 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

9:36:59 p.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Cheshire, Vehicle Accident

Friday, May 18

12:48:42 a.m., 70 Bristol St., Vehicle Accident

4:26:04 p.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Vehicle Accident

5:17:37 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Alarm system activation, no fire

9:05:23 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, No Incident found on arrival

Saturday, May 19

9:13:40 a.m., 431 Lakeview Dr., Water evacuation

2:29:10 p.m., 1352 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire

4:16:15 p.m., 51 Wheeler Village Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

8:07:45 p.m., 409 Mulberry St., Vehicle Accident

9:44:33 p.m., 630 Prospect St., Building fire

10:12:21 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

Sunday, May 20