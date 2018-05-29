Weekly scoreboard for the June 1 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 21 and Saturday, May 26. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.
Boys Track
CCC West Championship
Tuesday, May 22
At Hall HS, West Hartford
Team results—1, Hall, 178; 2, Glastonbury, 149.5; 3, Southington, 101.5; 4, NW Catholic, 88; 5, Conard, 65; 6, Avon, 43; 7, Simsbury, 39; 8, Farmington, 37.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100m—(22 athletes) 1, Anderson, Deante, NW Catholic, 11.39; 2, Rivera, Yovan, Hall, 11.61; 3, Morin, Blake, Hall, 11.65; 4, Hill, Brenden, Conard, 11.67; 5, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 11.78; 6, Richards, Desmond, Hall, J11.78; 10, Middendorf, Ryan, Southington, 12.04; 15, Carreiro, Johnny, Southington, 12.26; 22, Velez, Carlos, Southington, 12.87.
200m—(22 athletes) 1, Morin, Blake, Hall, 23.36; 2, Deveau, Samuel, NW Catholic, 23.47; 3, Middleton, Naji, Hall, 23.53; 4, Rison, Andrew, Glastonbury, 23.57; 5, Musto, Sam, Conard, 23.77; 6, Rivera, Yovan, Hall, 23.99; 9, Lamson, Jamie, Southington, 24.64.
400m—(19 athletes) 1, Rison, Andrew, Glastonbury, 50.94; 2, Middleton, Naji, Hall, 51.6; 3, Rajamanickam, Anish, Avon, 51.63; 4, Chukwura, Christopher, Conard, 52.12; 5, Deveau, Samuel, NW Catholic, 52.54; 6, Stabile, Mason, Hall, 52.78; 8, Ringrose, James, Southington, 53.57; 12, Verderame, Joseph, Southington, 53.97; 14, Porter, Trevor, Southington, 54.11.
800m—(21 athletes) 1, Anderson, Miller, Hall, 1:59.32; 2, Ali, Muhammad, Hall, 2:00.04; 3, Wilcox, Samuel, Glastonbury, 2:01.62; 4, Slesinski, Ryan, Southington, 2:01.7; 5, Cosentino, Matthew, Glastonbury, 2:02.29; 6, Canarie, Cole, Hall, 2:03.0; 8, Leone, Shane, Southington, 2:05.42.
3200m—(28 athletes) 1, Cormier, Trey, Hall, 9:38.09; 2, Smith, Jacob, Glastonbury, 9:51.29; 3, Reynolds, Mack, Hall, 9:51.78; 4, Leone, Conner, Southington, 9:53.29; 5, Wisialowski, Jack, Hall, 9:56.36; 6, Smith, Zachary, Glastonbury, 9:57.62; 11, Penna, Matthew, Southington, 10:13.92; 22, Riccio, Lucca, Southington, 10:42.11.
110m hurdles—(11 athletes) 1, Rodriguez, Elijah, Southington, 15.51; 2, Garcia, Lorenzo, NW Catholic, 16.05; 3, Wasilefsky, Devin, Glastonbury, 16.07; 4, Howard, Thomas, Avon, 17.35; 5, Ko, Thomas, Avon, 17.73; 6, Verbo, Paul, Farmington, 17.99.
300m hurdles—(12 athletes) 1, Wasilefsky, Devin, Glastonbury, 41.38; 2, Kang, Mark, Farmington, 42.0; 3, Farrell, Jason, Hall, 42.37; 4, Hinrichs, Tyler, Avon, 44.54; 5, Garcia, Lorenzo, NW Catholic, 45.21; 6, Ferrari, Alex, Farmington, 45.41; 12, McPherson, Craig, Southington, 48.62.
4x100m—(8 relays) 1, NW Catholic, 43.93; 2, Hall, J43.93; 3, Conard, 44.98; 4, Southington, 45.02; 5, Farmington, 45.51; 6, Glastonbury, 46.46.
4x400m—(8 relays) 1, Hall, 3:29.12; 2, Southington, 3:31.71; 3, Glastonbury, 3:35.64; 4, Avon, 3:38.9; 5, Simsbury, 3:39.23; 6, Conard, 3:40.25.
High jump—(11 athletes) 1, McGill, Conor, Glastonbury, 6’0”; 2, Paulus, Brady, Conard, 5’10”; 3, Wojciechowski, Joseph, Conard, J5’10”; 4, Byram, Jack, Glastonbury, 5’8”; 5, Hassan, Mohamed, Conard, J5’8”; 6 (tie), Terray, Jack, Southington, and Soisson, Connor, Glastonbury, J5’8”; 11, Chesanow, Aiden, Southington, J5’6”.
Pole vault—(13 athletes) 1, Burleigh, Zachary, Southington, 12’0”; 2, Selinske, Casey, Southington, 11’6”; 3, Sevigny, Jack, Glastonbury, J11’6”; 4, Godfrey, Ethan, Glastonbury, J11’6”; 5, Badey, Tanner, Glastonbury, 11’0”; 6, Howard, Thomas, Avon, J11’0”; 7, Hotchkiss, Russell, Southington, 10’6”; 8, Chesanow, Aiden, Southington, J10’6”; 11, Suski, Emerson, Southington, 9’6”.
Long jump—(16 athletes) 1, Anderson, Deante, NW Catholic, 20’10.75”; 2, Carpenter, Paris, NW Catholic, 20’3.5”; 3, Gabree, Kevin, Farmington, 20’0.5”; 4, Terray, Jack, Southington, 19’10.25”; 5, Dailey, Edward, Simsbury, J19’10.25”; 6, Sevigny, Jack, Glastonbury, 19’7.25”; 11, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 18’3.25”; 12, Penta, Anthony, Southington, 17’9.25”.
Shot put—(16 athletes) 1, Prell, Jonathan, Simsbury, 47’07.25”; 2, Agyeman, Nana, Glastonbury, 44’06.25”; 3, Monson, Jake, Southington, 43’10.5”; 4, Gianni, Nick, Glastonbury, 41’3.75”; 5, Beecher, Brandon, Hall, 40’4.5”; 6, Danko, Andrew, Glastonbury, 39’11.25”.
Discus—(15 athletes) 1, Prell, Jonathan, Simsbury, 139’2”; 2, Danko, Andrew, Glastonbury, 117’3”; 3, Beecher, Brandon, Hall, 116’9”; 4, Riley, Isaac, NW Catholic, 109’6”; 5, Monson, Jake, Southington, 109’5”; 6, Agyeman, Nana, Glastonbury, 105’4”.
Javelin—(16 athletes) 1, Clynes, Cameron, Southington, 146’2”; 2, Middendorf, Ryan, Southington, 137’9”; 3, Lamson, Jamie, Southington, 133’5”; 4, Boehm, Zander, Conard, 128’4”; 5, Vincelette, Derek, Glastonbury, 125’2”; 6, Lagosz, Chris, Farmington, 121’11”; 16, Herms, Jack, Southington, 102’1”.
Girls Track
CCC West Championship
Tuesday, May 22
At Hall HS, West Hartford
Team results—1, Glastonbury, 183.4; 2, Southington, 121.2; 3, Simsbury, 116.2; 4, Hall, 91.2; 5, Avon, 86.5; 6, Conard, 55.5; 7, NW Catholic, 27; 8, Farmington, 20.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100m—(19 athletes) 1, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 12.57; 2, Denis, Dinedye, Simsbury, 12.89; 3, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 13.08; 4, Mars, Jada, Simsbury, 13.25; 5, Livingston, Isabella, Hall, 13.26; 6, Pizzitola, Livvy, Southington, 13.38; 7, Przybylski, Samantha, Southington, 13.39; 10, Connolly, Abby, Southington, 13.66.
200m—(17 athletes) 1, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 26.3; 2, Denis, Dinedye, Simsbury, 26.74; 3, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 26.78; 4, Livingston, Isabella, Hall, 27.44; 5, Wolliston, Sheena, NW Catholic, 27.52; 6, Rutledge, Kathryn, Simsbury, 27.81; 8, Connolly, Abby, Southington, 28.42; 9, Pizzitola, Livvy, Southington, 28.53; 10, Przybylski, Samantha, Southington, 28.56.
400m—(12 athletes) 1, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 57.57; 2, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 58.77; 3, Anderson, Lindsey, Glastonbury, 59.1; 4, Milligan, Molly, Avon, 1:00.9; 5, Palinkas, Sidney, Simsbury, 1:01.19; 6, Verderame, Natalie, Southington, 1:01.82.
800m—(22 athletes) 1, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 2:19.74; 2, Martin, Elsa, Simsbury, 2:20.68; 3, Sparrow, Grace, Glastonbury, 2:23.24; 4, Binder, Molly, Conard, 2:24.42; 5, Hughes, Kaylen, Glastonbury, 2:24.86; 6, Kemnitz, Kate, Southington, 2:25.74; 8, Moquete Volquez, Anny, Southington, 2:29.14; 14, Minkiewicz, Sarah, Southington, 2:35.26.
1600m—(23 athletes) 1, Edwards, Dagny, Simsbury, 5:15.47; 2, Richmond, Rhiannon, Avon, 5:15.8; 3, Kitz, Rose, Hall, 5:19.49; 4, Scrimgeour, Chloe, Conard, 5:21.74; 5, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 5:21.81; 6, Hughes, Kaylen, Glastonbury, 5:27.45; 20, Hallett, Jasmine, Southington, 6:05.02; 21, Perkowski, Amanda, Southington, 6:24.26.
3200m—(18 athletes) 1, Edwards, Dagny, Simsbury, 11:28.99; 2, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 11:33.41; 3, Leavens, Sara, Avon, 11:42.45; 4, Anderson, Brittany, Glastonbury, 11:45.92; 5, Gens, Haley, Avon, 11:48.49; 6, Prescott, Julia, Conard, 11:59.25; 10, Pizzitola, Laini, Southington, 12:09.47; 15, Adamczyk, Natalia, Southington, 12:37.63; 16, Schmarr, Kailey, Southington, 12:42.33; 18, Michaud, Grace, Southington, 13:33.26.
100m hurdles—(14 athletes) 1, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 15.36; 2, Jacobs, Katherine, NW Catholic, 15.42; 3, Glynn, Isabela, Conard, 16.55; 4, Dougela, Hayley, Avon, 17.44; 5, Smith, Emma, Glastonbury, 17.67; 6, D’Allesio, Victoria, Farmington, 18.04; 10, Scalise, Lily, Southington, 18.98; 11, Hepp, Maddie, Southington, 20.47.
300m hurdles—(15 athletes) 1, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 47.08; 2, Earnhardt, Hannah, Simsbury, 47.43; 3, Glynn, Isabela, Conard, 48.17; 4, Jacobs, Katherine, NW Catholic, 50.46; 5, Scalise, Lily, Southington, 51.0; 6, Zeilman, Kelly, Simsbury, 51.1.
4x100m—(8 relays) 1, Simsbury, 50.4; 2, Southington, 51.04; 3, Hall, 51.34; 4, NW Catholic, 51.95; 5, Glastonbury, 52.47; 6, Farmington, 53.65.
4x400m—(7 relays) 1, Simsbury, 4:03.86; 2, Glastonbury, 4:09.19; 3, Southington, 4:18.24; 4, Hall, 4:25.77; 5, Avon, 4:35.7; 6, Farmington, 4:47.34.
4x800m—(8 relays) 1, Southington, 9:40.95; 2, Simsbury, 9:47.34; 3, Glastonbury, 9:52.91; 4, Hall, 10:20.52; 5, Avon, 10:25.04; 6, Conard, 10:45.34.
High jump—(16 athletes) 1, Brown, Allie, Southington, 4’10”; 2 (tie), Dougela, Hayley, Avon, and Schindler, Allison, Glastonbury, J4’10”; 4, Awofala, Emitayo, Glastonbury, J4’10”; 5, Lund, Allison, Glastonbury, J4’10”; 6, Smith, Taryn, Hall, 4’8”; 7, Brocki, Amanda, Southington, J4’8”.
Pole vault—(20 athletes) 1, Biscoglio, Megan, Southington, 10’6”; 2, Malz, Mallory, Glastonbury, 9’0”; 3 (tie), Watson, Madeleine, Glastonbury, and Worth, Audrey, Avon, J9’0”; 5 (tie), Ittleson, Claire, Conard, and Plummer, Megan, Glastonbury, 8’6”; 8, Shamus-Udicious, Ella, Southington, 7’6”; 13, Pizzitola, Livvy, Southington, J7’6”; 14, Markette, Kayla, Southington, J7’6”; 15, Godlewski, Victoria, Southington, 7’0”.
Long jump—(13 athletes) 1, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 17’6.75”; 2, Bowes, Olivia, Hall, 17’6.5”; 3, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 16’9.75”; 4, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 16’0.75”; 5, Forgione, Amanda, Glastonbury, J16’0.75”; 6, Counsilman, Lixing, Glastonbury, 15’10.5”; 10, Vega, Alijah, Southington, 13’10.25”; NH, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, FOUL.
Triple Jump—(15 athletes) 1, Bowes, Olivia, Hall, 34’8”; 2, Malz, Mallory, Glastonbury, 33’3.5”; 3, Milligan, Molly, Avon, 33’0”; 4, Sullivan, Grace, Simsbury, 32’11”; 5, Forgione, Amanda, Glastonbury, 32’0”; 6, Ives, Carolyn, Farmington, 31’9”; 11, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, 29’5”.
Shot put—(19 athletes) 1, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 38’11.5”; 2, George, Katherine, Hall, 34’10.5”; 3, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, 33’1”; 4, Bonee, Olivia, Hall, 31’3”; 5, Ritz, Jacqueline, Simsbury, 31’1”; 6, Mohler, Mira, Hall, 30’9.5”; 9, Groll, Julia, Southington, 27’9.5”. Discus—(16 athletes) 1, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 136’0”; 2, Forgione, Amanda, Glastonbury, 106’1”; 3, George, Katherine, Hall, 93’7”; 4, Mohler, Mira, Hall, 85’2”; 5, Hannigan, Deborah, Southington, 81’4”; 6, Ampadu, Lauren, Simsbury, 74’8”; DQ, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, FOUL.
Javelin—(21 athletes) 1, Wadolowski, Janette, Southington, 108’2”; 2, June, Mikaela, Southington, 99’10”; 3, Duzy, Hannah, Hall, 94’5”; 4, Groll, Julia, Southington, J94’5”; 5, Vega, Alijah, Southington, 93’4”; 6, Ritz, Jacqueline, Simsbury, 89’1”; 8, Griffin, Jessica, Southington, 84’5”; 9, Mondo, Gabriella, Southington, 82’4”; 13, Harris, Brianna, Southington, 71’10”.
Boys Volleyball
Newington 3, Southington 2
(25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-18, 16-14)
Monday, May 21
At Newington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Zack Morgan, 20-for-22 serving, 2 aces, 30 assists, 2 attacks, 11 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 10-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 attacks, 21 digs; Rocco Possidento, 19 attacks, 6 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 3 digs; John Idian, 2-for-2 serving, 3 digs; William Pfanzelt, 16-for-16 serving, 1 ace, 19 assists, 32 attacks, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Connor Brush, 18 attacks, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Adam Hunter, 9-for-11 serving, 22 attacks, 9 kills, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 21-for-25 serving, 3 aces, 1 assist, 50 attacks, 21 kills, 16 digs; Justin Miranda, 17-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs; Dan Hunter, 1-for-1 serving, 1 attack, 5 digs; Jonathan Clark, 15 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs.
Newington: Louis Egbuna, 14-for-14 serving, 1 assist, 38 attacks, 16 kills, 6 digs; Evan Metzger, 17-for-18 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Collin Liedke, 13-for-13 serving, 2 aces, 7 assists, 1 attack, 29 digs; Keenan Esau, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Jasper Cayunda, 1-for-2 serving, 1 block, 1 dig; Dan Cloutier, 14-for-16 serving, 41 assists, 4 attacks, 3 kills, 4 digs; Riley Miller, 1 attack, 1 kill, 2 digs; Al Chan, 2-for-2 serving; Leonel Caceres, 6-for-8 serving, 54 attacks, 26 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Razik Amadou, 4 attacks, 2 blocks; Mason Romano, 7 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block; Teddy Fravel, 12-for-14 serving, 2 aces, 18 attacks, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.
Records—SHS, 15-2. NHS, 18-2.
CCC Tournament
Quarterfinals
Southington 3, Farmington 1
(25-11, 25-21, 32-34, 25-21)
Tuesday, May 22
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Zack Morgan, 27-for-28 serving, 3 aces, 39 assists, 7 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 10-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 5 assists, 23 digs; Rocco Possidento, 18 attacks, 13 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; John Idian, 2-for-3 serving, 1 attack, 1 kill, 11 digs; William Pfanzelt, 2-for-2 serving, 6 assists, 5 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Connor Brush, 4-for-5 serving, 1 assist, 33 attacks, 8 kills, 9 digs; Brett Hunter, 2-for-4 serving, 3 attacks, 6 digs; Adam Hunter, 4-for9 serving, 2 aces, 29 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Tim Walsh, 19-for-22 serving, 2 aces, 45 attacks, 18 kills, 2 blocks, 20 digs; Justin Miranda, 19-for-20 serving, 3 digs; Jonathan Clark, 16 attacks, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs.
Farmington: No stats available.
Records—FHS (#7), 9-9. SHS (#2), 16-2.
Semifinals
Southington 3, Enfield 2
(25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 24-26, 15-10)
Wednesday, May 23
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Zack Morgan, 20-for-20 serving, 3 attacks, 14 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 20-for-22 serving, 5 attacks, 30 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1-for-1 serving, 12 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Jonathan Pierson, 8-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; John Idian, 10 digs; William Pfanzelt, 14-for-15 serving, 1 ace, 27 attacks, 8 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Connor Brush, 21 attacks, 5 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs; Brett Hunter, 7-for-7 serving, 3 attacks, 4 digs; Adam Hunter, 11-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 28 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Tim Walsh, 14-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 45 attacks, 24 kills, 18 digs; Justin Miranda, 7-for-7 serving, 3 digs; Jonathan Clark, 18 attacks, 9 kills, 10 blocks, 5 digs.
Enfield: Nick Watson, 21-for-23 serving, 8 attacks, 3 kills, 9 digs; Nick Vermette, 5-for-9 serving, 49 attacks, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; James Rivera, 17-for-20 serving, 1 ace, 19 attacks, 7 kills, 9 digs; Kevin Stroiney, 2-for-4 serving, 2 attacks, 2 digs; Tyler DiCostanzo, 4-for-6 serving, 8 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block; Nolan Wyse, 4-for-4 serving, 5 attacks, 1 dig; Andrew Barnes, 12-for-13 serving, 34 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Will Ortiz, 15-for-17 serving, 49 attacks, 18 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Patrick Fleming, 9 attacks, 11 digs.
Records—EHS (#5), 12-9. SHS (#2), 17-2.
Championship Game
Southington 3, Newington 1
(17-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21)
Thursday, May 24
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Zack Morgan, 14-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 26 assists, 1 attack, 7 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 15-for-17 serving, 3 aces, 25 digs; Rocco Possidento, 11 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Jonathan Pierson, 9-for-11 serving, 1 dig; John Idian, 1 dig; William Pfanzelt, 18-for-19 serving, 1 ace, 18 assists, 28 attacks, 13 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Connor Brush, 8 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Adam Hunter, 1-for-2 serving, 1 ace, 14 attacks, 4 kills, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 14-for-17 serving, 7 aces, 27 attacks, 15 kills; 6 digs; Justin Miranda, 9-for-11 serving, 1 ace; 6 digs; Jonathan Clark, 16 attacks, 10 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs.
Newington: Louis Egbuna, 12-for-12 serving, 17 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Evan Metzger, 8-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig; Collin Liedke, 6-for-7 serving, 4 assists, 9 digs; Keenan Esau, 1 dig; Jasper Cayunda, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Dan Cloutier, 18-for-19 serving, 1 ace, 22 assists, 3 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Riley Miller, 4 attacks, 2 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Leonel Caceres, 14-for-15 serving, 3 aces, 34 attacks, 14 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Julian Ortiz, 2-for-4 serving; Mason Romano, 4 attacks, 3 blocks; Teddy Fravel, 5-for-5 serving, 8 attacks, 4 kills, 4 blocks.
Records—NHS (#1), 20-3. SHS (#2), 18-2.
Baseball
Southington 5, NW Catholic 4
Monday, May 21
At Southington
NW CATHOLIC
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Clark, cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fitsimmons, 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Fox, 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lytle, lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hungerford, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rice, p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D’Angelo, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewczyk, dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh, rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|10
|3
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Topper, 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Chiaro, rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Paradis, cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mercier, p
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Meade, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Neuman, 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Carr, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leifert, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Panarella, c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Martin, dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|5
|8
|5
HR—Mercier. 2B—Walsh, Paradis, Mercier, Panarella. BB—Hungerford, Martin. HBP—Leifert. SAC—Chiaro.
NW Catholic 003 001 0 — 4 10 2
Southington 200 020 1 — 5 8 1
|NW CATHOLIC
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Rice
|5.0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lytle, L
|1.3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Mercier
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Krar, W
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Records—NWC, 12-8. SHS, 12-8.
Softball
Southington 4, NW Catholic 0
Monday, May 21
At NW Catholic HS, West Hartford
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Marotto, ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Myrick, cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lamson, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zazzaro, p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greco, rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Malachowski, lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rose, 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gendron
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rocha, 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|22
|4
|3
|4
NW CATHOLIC
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Midney, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Scott, p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Tessman, c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Popella, 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smolenski, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Discenza, rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kue, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sidoti, eh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pagan, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24
|0
|3
|0
2B—Marotto. BB—Lamson, Greco (2), Malachowski, Rose, Rocha (2), Popella (2), Pagan. SAC—Malachowski.
Southington 000 031 0 — 4 3 1
NW Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|NW CATHOLIC
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Scott, L
|7.0
|3
|4
|4
|7
|4
Records—SHS, 18-1. NWC, 15-3.
Southington 2, Rockville 1
Wednesday, May 23
At Rockville HS
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Marotto, ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Greco, rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Malachowski, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zazzaro, p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamson, c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rocha, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rose, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gendron, 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myrick, cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|7
|1
ROCKVILLE
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Alleano
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Silver
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Thornton
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ciampa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|West
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correia
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bernabucci
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Covert
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pitkin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|25
|1
|4
|1
3B—Bernabucci. 2B—Lamson, Silver. BB—Silver, Ciampa. HBP—Marotto. SAC—Rocha.
Southington 000 001 1 — 2 7 0
Rockville 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|18
|ROCKVILLE
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Covert, L
|7.0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
Records—RHS, 8-11. SHS, 19-1.
Golf
Simsbury 148, Southington 163
Monday, May 21
Par 36
At Simsbury Farms CC
Medalist: James Bosworth, Simsbury, 35.
SOUTHINGTON (163)—1, Max Chubet, 37; 2, Shawn McKnerney, 40; 3, Cam Zegrzdyn, 42; 4, Austin Carta, 44.
SIMSBURY (148)—1, James Bosworth, 35; 2, Bennett Ostern, 37; 3 (tie), Kevin McDonough and Jack Bosworth, 38.
Records—Southington, 9-4-1. Simsbury, 13-0-1.
Southington 146, Farmington 164
Tuesday, May 22
Par 35
At Hawks Landing CC
Medalist: CJ McManus, SHS, 35.
SOUTHINGTON (146)—1, CJ McManus, 35; 2, Shawn McKnerney, 36; 3, Austin Carta, 37; 4, Cam Zegrzdyn, 38.
FARMINGTON (164)—1, John Guarrera, 37; 2, Mike Gregory, 40; 3, Jared Pape, 43; 4, Kevin Zipp, 44.
Records—FHS, 4-10-2. SHS, 10-4-1.
Southington 153, NW Catholic 173
Friday, May 25
Par 35
At Hawks Landing CC
Medalist: Shawn McKnerney, SHS, 35.
SOUTHINGTON (153)—1, Shawn McKnerney, 35; 2, Max Chubet, 37; 3, Cam Zegrzdyn, 40; 4, CJ McManus, 41.
NW CATHOLIC (173)—1, Justin Mathew, 36; 2, Tyler Hubert, 44; 3, Kevin Manning, 46; 4 (tie), Mike Baldwin and Matt Shea, 47.
Records—NWC, 7-10. SHS, 11-4-1.
Girls Lacrosse
Southington 19, Windsor 5
Monday, May 21
At Southington
Windsor 03 02 — 05
Southington 10 09 — 19
First half—1, Emily Kijak, WHS, 21:31; 2, Emma Doran, SHS, 21:04; 3, Amy Chudy, SHS, 20:53; 4, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 18:55; 5, Doran, SHS, 17:44; 6, Mafale, SHS, 16:55; 7, Tallie Richardson, SHS, 14:19; 8, Stephanie Zera, SHS, 12:46; 9, Kaitlin Kijak, WHS, 8:21; 10, K. Kijak, WHS, 4:34; 11, Doran, SHS, 4:19; 12, Mafale, SHS, 3:26; 13, Taylor Borla, SHS, 1:29.
Second half—14, Chudy, SHS, 22:57; 15, Richardson, SHS, 22:21; 16, Borla, SHS, 19:16; 17, Mack White, WHS, 15:21; 18, Julia Jackman, SHS, 14:11; 19, Richardson, SHS, 12:41; 20, Borla, SHS, 11:42; 21, Jackman, SHS, 9:58; 22, Richardson, SHS, 8:16; 23, Gabby Fiora, SHS, 6:11; 24, E. Kijak, WHS, 2:02.
Shots—WHS, 28. SHS, 34.
Saves—Nia McDougland, WHS, 15. Julia Wells, SHS, 23.
Records—WHS, 4-11. SHS, 7-8.
Boys Lacrosse
Glastonbury 19, Southington 2
Tuesday, May 22
At Southington
Glastonbury 05 05 08 01 — 19
Southington 00 01 01 00 — 02
Goals—GHS (19): Alen Turi (3), Nolan Flood (2), Kevin Tierney, Gino Nozzoio, Nathan Larabee, Chris Consoli, Carson Maschecu, Quinn O’Connor, Dylan Clemens, Max Veilleux, Luke Ryan (3), Collin Williams (2), Ben Stomberg. SHS (2): Angelo Plantamuro, Evan Johanns.
Assists—GHS (9): Justin Mazara (3), Tierney, O’Connor, Veilleux, Williams (3), Stomberg. SHS (1): Seth Bogoslovski.
Shots—GHS, 36. SHS, 11.
Saves—Garrett Gagnon, GHS, 9. Jacob Cardozo, SHS, 17.
Records—GHS, 11-5. SHS, 6-10.
Girls Tennis
Southington 6, Newington 1
Monday, May 21
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Olivia Rozio, NHS, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Mara Klin, NHS, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Emmy Petronio, NHS, 6-2, 6-4; 4, Abby Molloy, NHS, def. Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 (super tiebreaker).
DOUBLES
1, Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Olivia Wronka-Melissa Riggins, NHS, 6-1, 6-1; 2, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Lindsay Weaver-Julila Mazur, NHS, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2); 3, Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki, SHS, def. Kelly Iskra-Lucy Slattery, NHS, 6-2, 6-3.
Records—NHS, 8-9. SHS, 14-4.
Boys Tennis
South Windsor 4, Southington 3
Wednesday, May 23
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Brandon Sze, SWHS, 3-6, 7-5, 11-9 (super tiebreaker); 2, Ronnak Saxena, SWHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-1, 6-0; 3, Femi Orisamolu, SWHS, def. Andrew Kudla, SHS, 6-4, 6-1; 4, Parker Pacekonis, SWHS, def. Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def. Elijah Wood-Jack Perry, SWHS, 6-1, 6-4; 2, Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol, SHS, def. Donny Sauer-Sam Kim, SWHS, 6-4, 6-1; 3, Jason Richenbacher-Dan Zhu, SWHS, def. Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski, SHS, 6-4, 6-3.
Records—SWHS, 14-4. SHS, 11-5.
Southington 7, Platt 0
Thursday, May 24
At Platt HS, Meriden
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Isaha Arce, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Pat Kudewicz, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. Elian Nava, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Kyle Naworol, SHS, def. Alex Filippides, PHS, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def. Michael Adu-Josh Marks, PHS, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Mike Kwok-Jake Holbrook, SHS, def. Jason Betun-Anthony Buscemi, PHS, 6-2, 6-2; 3, Brett Rycki-Alex Klinzmann, SHS, def. Sam Adu-Joshua Nhan, PHS, 6-1, 6-2.
Records—SHS, 12-5. PHS, 2-13.