Weekly scoreboard for the June 1 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 21 and Saturday, May 26. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Track

CCC West Championship

Tuesday, May 22

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Team results—1, Hall, 178; 2, Glastonbury, 149.5; 3, Southington, 101.5; 4, NW Catholic, 88; 5, Conard, 65; 6, Avon, 43; 7, Simsbury, 39; 8, Farmington, 37.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(22 athletes) 1, Anderson, Deante, NW Catholic, 11.39; 2, Rivera, Yovan, Hall, 11.61; 3, Morin, Blake, Hall, 11.65; 4, Hill, Brenden, Conard, 11.67; 5, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 11.78; 6, Richards, Desmond, Hall, J11.78; 10, Middendorf, Ryan, Southington, 12.04; 15, Carreiro, Johnny, Southington, 12.26; 22, Velez, Carlos, Southington, 12.87.

200m—(22 athletes) 1, Morin, Blake, Hall, 23.36; 2, Deveau, Samuel, NW Catholic, 23.47; 3, Middleton, Naji, Hall, 23.53; 4, Rison, Andrew, Glastonbury, 23.57; 5, Musto, Sam, Conard, 23.77; 6, Rivera, Yovan, Hall, 23.99; 9, Lamson, Jamie, Southington, 24.64.

400m—(19 athletes) 1, Rison, Andrew, Glastonbury, 50.94; 2, Middleton, Naji, Hall, 51.6; 3, Rajamanickam, Anish, Avon, 51.63; 4, Chukwura, Christopher, Conard, 52.12; 5, Deveau, Samuel, NW Catholic, 52.54; 6, Stabile, Mason, Hall, 52.78; 8, Ringrose, James, Southington, 53.57; 12, Verderame, Joseph, Southington, 53.97; 14, Porter, Trevor, Southington, 54.11.

800m—(21 athletes) 1, Anderson, Miller, Hall, 1:59.32; 2, Ali, Muhammad, Hall, 2:00.04; 3, Wilcox, Samuel, Glastonbury, 2:01.62; 4, Slesinski, Ryan, Southington, 2:01.7; 5, Cosentino, Matthew, Glastonbury, 2:02.29; 6, Canarie, Cole, Hall, 2:03.0; 8, Leone, Shane, Southington, 2:05.42.

3200m—(28 athletes) 1, Cormier, Trey, Hall, 9:38.09; 2, Smith, Jacob, Glastonbury, 9:51.29; 3, Reynolds, Mack, Hall, 9:51.78; 4, Leone, Conner, Southington, 9:53.29; 5, Wisialowski, Jack, Hall, 9:56.36; 6, Smith, Zachary, Glastonbury, 9:57.62; 11, Penna, Matthew, Southington, 10:13.92; 22, Riccio, Lucca, Southington, 10:42.11.

110m hurdles—(11 athletes) 1, Rodriguez, Elijah, Southington, 15.51; 2, Garcia, Lorenzo, NW Catholic, 16.05; 3, Wasilefsky, Devin, Glastonbury, 16.07; 4, Howard, Thomas, Avon, 17.35; 5, Ko, Thomas, Avon, 17.73; 6, Verbo, Paul, Farmington, 17.99.

300m hurdles—(12 athletes) 1, Wasilefsky, Devin, Glastonbury, 41.38; 2, Kang, Mark, Farmington, 42.0; 3, Farrell, Jason, Hall, 42.37; 4, Hinrichs, Tyler, Avon, 44.54; 5, Garcia, Lorenzo, NW Catholic, 45.21; 6, Ferrari, Alex, Farmington, 45.41; 12, McPherson, Craig, Southington, 48.62.

4x100m—(8 relays) 1, NW Catholic, 43.93; 2, Hall, J43.93; 3, Conard, 44.98; 4, Southington, 45.02; 5, Farmington, 45.51; 6, Glastonbury, 46.46.

4x400m—(8 relays) 1, Hall, 3:29.12; 2, Southington, 3:31.71; 3, Glastonbury, 3:35.64; 4, Avon, 3:38.9; 5, Simsbury, 3:39.23; 6, Conard, 3:40.25.

High jump—(11 athletes) 1, McGill, Conor, Glastonbury, 6’0”; 2, Paulus, Brady, Conard, 5’10”; 3, Wojciechowski, Joseph, Conard, J5’10”; 4, Byram, Jack, Glastonbury, 5’8”; 5, Hassan, Mohamed, Conard, J5’8”; 6 (tie), Terray, Jack, Southington, and Soisson, Connor, Glastonbury, J5’8”; 11, Chesanow, Aiden, Southington, J5’6”.

Pole vault—(13 athletes) 1, Burleigh, Zachary, Southington, 12’0”; 2, Selinske, Casey, Southington, 11’6”; 3, Sevigny, Jack, Glastonbury, J11’6”; 4, Godfrey, Ethan, Glastonbury, J11’6”; 5, Badey, Tanner, Glastonbury, 11’0”; 6, Howard, Thomas, Avon, J11’0”; 7, Hotchkiss, Russell, Southington, 10’6”; 8, Chesanow, Aiden, Southington, J10’6”; 11, Suski, Emerson, Southington, 9’6”.

Long jump—(16 athletes) 1, Anderson, Deante, NW Catholic, 20’10.75”; 2, Carpenter, Paris, NW Catholic, 20’3.5”; 3, Gabree, Kevin, Farmington, 20’0.5”; 4, Terray, Jack, Southington, 19’10.25”; 5, Dailey, Edward, Simsbury, J19’10.25”; 6, Sevigny, Jack, Glastonbury, 19’7.25”; 11, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 18’3.25”; 12, Penta, Anthony, Southington, 17’9.25”.

Shot put—(16 athletes) 1, Prell, Jonathan, Simsbury, 47’07.25”; 2, Agyeman, Nana, Glastonbury, 44’06.25”; 3, Monson, Jake, Southington, 43’10.5”; 4, Gianni, Nick, Glastonbury, 41’3.75”; 5, Beecher, Brandon, Hall, 40’4.5”; 6, Danko, Andrew, Glastonbury, 39’11.25”.

Discus—(15 athletes) 1, Prell, Jonathan, Simsbury, 139’2”; 2, Danko, Andrew, Glastonbury, 117’3”; 3, Beecher, Brandon, Hall, 116’9”; 4, Riley, Isaac, NW Catholic, 109’6”; 5, Monson, Jake, Southington, 109’5”; 6, Agyeman, Nana, Glastonbury, 105’4”.

Javelin—(16 athletes) 1, Clynes, Cameron, Southington, 146’2”; 2, Middendorf, Ryan, Southington, 137’9”; 3, Lamson, Jamie, Southington, 133’5”; 4, Boehm, Zander, Conard, 128’4”; 5, Vincelette, Derek, Glastonbury, 125’2”; 6, Lagosz, Chris, Farmington, 121’11”; 16, Herms, Jack, Southington, 102’1”.

Girls Track

CCC West Championship

Tuesday, May 22

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Team results—1, Glastonbury, 183.4; 2, Southington, 121.2; 3, Simsbury, 116.2; 4, Hall, 91.2; 5, Avon, 86.5; 6, Conard, 55.5; 7, NW Catholic, 27; 8, Farmington, 20.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(19 athletes) 1, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 12.57; 2, Denis, Dinedye, Simsbury, 12.89; 3, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 13.08; 4, Mars, Jada, Simsbury, 13.25; 5, Livingston, Isabella, Hall, 13.26; 6, Pizzitola, Livvy, Southington, 13.38; 7, Przybylski, Samantha, Southington, 13.39; 10, Connolly, Abby, Southington, 13.66.

200m—(17 athletes) 1, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 26.3; 2, Denis, Dinedye, Simsbury, 26.74; 3, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 26.78; 4, Livingston, Isabella, Hall, 27.44; 5, Wolliston, Sheena, NW Catholic, 27.52; 6, Rutledge, Kathryn, Simsbury, 27.81; 8, Connolly, Abby, Southington, 28.42; 9, Pizzitola, Livvy, Southington, 28.53; 10, Przybylski, Samantha, Southington, 28.56.

400m—(12 athletes) 1, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 57.57; 2, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 58.77; 3, Anderson, Lindsey, Glastonbury, 59.1; 4, Milligan, Molly, Avon, 1:00.9; 5, Palinkas, Sidney, Simsbury, 1:01.19; 6, Verderame, Natalie, Southington, 1:01.82.

800m—(22 athletes) 1, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 2:19.74; 2, Martin, Elsa, Simsbury, 2:20.68; 3, Sparrow, Grace, Glastonbury, 2:23.24; 4, Binder, Molly, Conard, 2:24.42; 5, Hughes, Kaylen, Glastonbury, 2:24.86; 6, Kemnitz, Kate, Southington, 2:25.74; 8, Moquete Volquez, Anny, Southington, 2:29.14; 14, Minkiewicz, Sarah, Southington, 2:35.26.

1600m—(23 athletes) 1, Edwards, Dagny, Simsbury, 5:15.47; 2, Richmond, Rhiannon, Avon, 5:15.8; 3, Kitz, Rose, Hall, 5:19.49; 4, Scrimgeour, Chloe, Conard, 5:21.74; 5, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 5:21.81; 6, Hughes, Kaylen, Glastonbury, 5:27.45; 20, Hallett, Jasmine, Southington, 6:05.02; 21, Perkowski, Amanda, Southington, 6:24.26.

3200m—(18 athletes) 1, Edwards, Dagny, Simsbury, 11:28.99; 2, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 11:33.41; 3, Leavens, Sara, Avon, 11:42.45; 4, Anderson, Brittany, Glastonbury, 11:45.92; 5, Gens, Haley, Avon, 11:48.49; 6, Prescott, Julia, Conard, 11:59.25; 10, Pizzitola, Laini, Southington, 12:09.47; 15, Adamczyk, Natalia, Southington, 12:37.63; 16, Schmarr, Kailey, Southington, 12:42.33; 18, Michaud, Grace, Southington, 13:33.26.

100m hurdles—(14 athletes) 1, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 15.36; 2, Jacobs, Katherine, NW Catholic, 15.42; 3, Glynn, Isabela, Conard, 16.55; 4, Dougela, Hayley, Avon, 17.44; 5, Smith, Emma, Glastonbury, 17.67; 6, D’Allesio, Victoria, Farmington, 18.04; 10, Scalise, Lily, Southington, 18.98; 11, Hepp, Maddie, Southington, 20.47.

300m hurdles—(15 athletes) 1, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 47.08; 2, Earnhardt, Hannah, Simsbury, 47.43; 3, Glynn, Isabela, Conard, 48.17; 4, Jacobs, Katherine, NW Catholic, 50.46; 5, Scalise, Lily, Southington, 51.0; 6, Zeilman, Kelly, Simsbury, 51.1.

4x100m—(8 relays) 1, Simsbury, 50.4; 2, Southington, 51.04; 3, Hall, 51.34; 4, NW Catholic, 51.95; 5, Glastonbury, 52.47; 6, Farmington, 53.65.

4x400m—(7 relays) 1, Simsbury, 4:03.86; 2, Glastonbury, 4:09.19; 3, Southington, 4:18.24; 4, Hall, 4:25.77; 5, Avon, 4:35.7; 6, Farmington, 4:47.34.

4x800m—(8 relays) 1, Southington, 9:40.95; 2, Simsbury, 9:47.34; 3, Glastonbury, 9:52.91; 4, Hall, 10:20.52; 5, Avon, 10:25.04; 6, Conard, 10:45.34.

High jump—(16 athletes) 1, Brown, Allie, Southington, 4’10”; 2 (tie), Dougela, Hayley, Avon, and Schindler, Allison, Glastonbury, J4’10”; 4, Awofala, Emitayo, Glastonbury, J4’10”; 5, Lund, Allison, Glastonbury, J4’10”; 6, Smith, Taryn, Hall, 4’8”; 7, Brocki, Amanda, Southington, J4’8”.

Pole vault—(20 athletes) 1, Biscoglio, Megan, Southington, 10’6”; 2, Malz, Mallory, Glastonbury, 9’0”; 3 (tie), Watson, Madeleine, Glastonbury, and Worth, Audrey, Avon, J9’0”; 5 (tie), Ittleson, Claire, Conard, and Plummer, Megan, Glastonbury, 8’6”; 8, Shamus-Udicious, Ella, Southington, 7’6”; 13, Pizzitola, Livvy, Southington, J7’6”; 14, Markette, Kayla, Southington, J7’6”; 15, Godlewski, Victoria, Southington, 7’0”.

Long jump—(13 athletes) 1, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 17’6.75”; 2, Bowes, Olivia, Hall, 17’6.5”; 3, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 16’9.75”; 4, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 16’0.75”; 5, Forgione, Amanda, Glastonbury, J16’0.75”; 6, Counsilman, Lixing, Glastonbury, 15’10.5”; 10, Vega, Alijah, Southington, 13’10.25”; NH, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, FOUL.

Triple Jump—(15 athletes) 1, Bowes, Olivia, Hall, 34’8”; 2, Malz, Mallory, Glastonbury, 33’3.5”; 3, Milligan, Molly, Avon, 33’0”; 4, Sullivan, Grace, Simsbury, 32’11”; 5, Forgione, Amanda, Glastonbury, 32’0”; 6, Ives, Carolyn, Farmington, 31’9”; 11, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, 29’5”.

Shot put—(19 athletes) 1, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 38’11.5”; 2, George, Katherine, Hall, 34’10.5”; 3, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, 33’1”; 4, Bonee, Olivia, Hall, 31’3”; 5, Ritz, Jacqueline, Simsbury, 31’1”; 6, Mohler, Mira, Hall, 30’9.5”; 9, Groll, Julia, Southington, 27’9.5”. Discus—(16 athletes) 1, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 136’0”; 2, Forgione, Amanda, Glastonbury, 106’1”; 3, George, Katherine, Hall, 93’7”; 4, Mohler, Mira, Hall, 85’2”; 5, Hannigan, Deborah, Southington, 81’4”; 6, Ampadu, Lauren, Simsbury, 74’8”; DQ, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, FOUL.

Javelin—(21 athletes) 1, Wadolowski, Janette, Southington, 108’2”; 2, June, Mikaela, Southington, 99’10”; 3, Duzy, Hannah, Hall, 94’5”; 4, Groll, Julia, Southington, J94’5”; 5, Vega, Alijah, Southington, 93’4”; 6, Ritz, Jacqueline, Simsbury, 89’1”; 8, Griffin, Jessica, Southington, 84’5”; 9, Mondo, Gabriella, Southington, 82’4”; 13, Harris, Brianna, Southington, 71’10”.

Boys Volleyball

Newington 3, Southington 2

(25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-18, 16-14)

Monday, May 21

At Newington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 20-for-22 serving, 2 aces, 30 assists, 2 attacks, 11 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 10-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 attacks, 21 digs; Rocco Possidento, 19 attacks, 6 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 3 digs; John Idian, 2-for-2 serving, 3 digs; William Pfanzelt, 16-for-16 serving, 1 ace, 19 assists, 32 attacks, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Connor Brush, 18 attacks, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Adam Hunter, 9-for-11 serving, 22 attacks, 9 kills, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 21-for-25 serving, 3 aces, 1 assist, 50 attacks, 21 kills, 16 digs; Justin Miranda, 17-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs; Dan Hunter, 1-for-1 serving, 1 attack, 5 digs; Jonathan Clark, 15 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs.

Newington : Louis Egbuna, 14-for-14 serving, 1 assist, 38 attacks, 16 kills, 6 digs; Evan Metzger, 17-for-18 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Collin Liedke, 13-for-13 serving, 2 aces, 7 assists, 1 attack, 29 digs; Keenan Esau, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Jasper Cayunda, 1-for-2 serving, 1 block, 1 dig; Dan Cloutier, 14-for-16 serving, 41 assists, 4 attacks, 3 kills, 4 digs; Riley Miller, 1 attack, 1 kill, 2 digs; Al Chan, 2-for-2 serving; Leonel Caceres, 6-for-8 serving, 54 attacks, 26 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Razik Amadou, 4 attacks, 2 blocks; Mason Romano, 7 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block; Teddy Fravel, 12-for-14 serving, 2 aces, 18 attacks, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.

Records—SHS, 15-2. NHS, 18-2.

CCC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Southington 3, Farmington 1

(25-11, 25-21, 32-34, 25-21)

Tuesday, May 22

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 27-for-28 serving, 3 aces, 39 assists, 7 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 10-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 5 assists, 23 digs; Rocco Possidento, 18 attacks, 13 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; John Idian, 2-for-3 serving, 1 attack, 1 kill, 11 digs; William Pfanzelt, 2-for-2 serving, 6 assists, 5 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Connor Brush, 4-for-5 serving, 1 assist, 33 attacks, 8 kills, 9 digs; Brett Hunter, 2-for-4 serving, 3 attacks, 6 digs; Adam Hunter, 4-for9 serving, 2 aces, 29 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Tim Walsh, 19-for-22 serving, 2 aces, 45 attacks, 18 kills, 2 blocks, 20 digs; Justin Miranda, 19-for-20 serving, 3 digs; Jonathan Clark, 16 attacks, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs.

Farmington : No stats available.

Records—FHS (#7), 9-9. SHS (#2), 16-2.

Semifinals

Southington 3, Enfield 2

(25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 24-26, 15-10)

Wednesday, May 23

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 20-for-20 serving, 3 attacks, 14 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 20-for-22 serving, 5 attacks, 30 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1-for-1 serving, 12 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Jonathan Pierson, 8-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; John Idian, 10 digs; William Pfanzelt, 14-for-15 serving, 1 ace, 27 attacks, 8 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Connor Brush, 21 attacks, 5 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs; Brett Hunter, 7-for-7 serving, 3 attacks, 4 digs; Adam Hunter, 11-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 28 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Tim Walsh, 14-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 45 attacks, 24 kills, 18 digs; Justin Miranda, 7-for-7 serving, 3 digs; Jonathan Clark, 18 attacks, 9 kills, 10 blocks, 5 digs.

Enfield : Nick Watson, 21-for-23 serving, 8 attacks, 3 kills, 9 digs; Nick Vermette, 5-for-9 serving, 49 attacks, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; James Rivera, 17-for-20 serving, 1 ace, 19 attacks, 7 kills, 9 digs; Kevin Stroiney, 2-for-4 serving, 2 attacks, 2 digs; Tyler DiCostanzo, 4-for-6 serving, 8 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block; Nolan Wyse, 4-for-4 serving, 5 attacks, 1 dig; Andrew Barnes, 12-for-13 serving, 34 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Will Ortiz, 15-for-17 serving, 49 attacks, 18 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Patrick Fleming, 9 attacks, 11 digs.

Records—EHS (#5), 12-9. SHS (#2), 17-2.

Championship Game

Southington 3, Newington 1

(17-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21)

Thursday, May 24

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 14-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 26 assists, 1 attack, 7 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 15-for-17 serving, 3 aces, 25 digs; Rocco Possidento, 11 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Jonathan Pierson, 9-for-11 serving, 1 dig; John Idian, 1 dig; William Pfanzelt, 18-for-19 serving, 1 ace, 18 assists, 28 attacks, 13 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Connor Brush, 8 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Adam Hunter, 1-for-2 serving, 1 ace, 14 attacks, 4 kills, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 14-for-17 serving, 7 aces, 27 attacks, 15 kills; 6 digs; Justin Miranda, 9-for-11 serving, 1 ace; 6 digs; Jonathan Clark, 16 attacks, 10 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs.

Newington : Louis Egbuna, 12-for-12 serving, 17 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Evan Metzger, 8-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig; Collin Liedke, 6-for-7 serving, 4 assists, 9 digs; Keenan Esau, 1 dig; Jasper Cayunda, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Dan Cloutier, 18-for-19 serving, 1 ace, 22 assists, 3 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Riley Miller, 4 attacks, 2 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Leonel Caceres, 14-for-15 serving, 3 aces, 34 attacks, 14 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Julian Ortiz, 2-for-4 serving; Mason Romano, 4 attacks, 3 blocks; Teddy Fravel, 5-for-5 serving, 8 attacks, 4 kills, 4 blocks.

Records—NHS (#1), 20-3. SHS (#2), 18-2.

Baseball

Southington 5, NW Catholic 4

Monday, May 21

At Southington

NW CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Clark, cf 4 1 2 0 Fitsimmons, 2b 4 0 2 1 Fox, 1b 4 1 2 1 Lytle, lf 4 0 0 0 Hungerford, 3b 2 0 0 0 Rice, p 3 1 1 0 D’Angelo, ss 3 0 0 0 Lewczyk, dh 3 0 1 0 Walsh, rf 2 1 2 1 Totals 29 4 10 3

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 4 2 1 0 Chiaro, rf 3 0 0 1 Paradis, cf 3 2 2 0 Mercier, p 3 1 2 4 Meade, lf 3 0 0 0 Neuman, 1b 3 0 2 0 Carr, pr 0 0 0 0 Leifert, 3b 2 0 0 0 Vargas, c 2 0 0 0 Panarella, c 1 0 1 0 Martin, dh 2 0 0 0 Totals 26 5 8 5

HR—Mercier. 2B—Walsh, Paradis, Mercier, Panarella. BB—Hungerford, Martin. HBP—Leifert. SAC—Chiaro.

NW Catholic 003 001 0 — 4 10 2

Southington 200 020 1 — 5 8 1

NW CATHOLIC IP H R ER BB K Rice 5.0 6 4 1 1 2 Lytle, L 1.3 2 1 1 0 0 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Mercier 6.0 9 4 4 1 7 Krar, W 1.0 1 0 0 0 2

Records—NWC, 12-8. SHS, 12-8.

Softball

Southington 4, NW Catholic 0

Monday, May 21

At NW Catholic HS, West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Marotto, ss 4 0 1 3 Myrick, cf 4 0 0 0 Lamson, c 3 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 1 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 0 0 0 Greco, rf 1 2 1 0 Malachowski, lf 1 0 0 0 Rose, 2b 1 1 0 0 Gendron 1 0 0 1 Rocha, 3b 1 1 0 0 Totals 22 4 3 4

NW CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Midney, ss 3 0 0 0 Scott, p 3 0 2 0 Tessman, c 3 0 1 0 Popella, 1b 1 0 0 0 Smolenski, 3b 3 0 0 0 Discenza, rf 3 0 0 0 Kue, cf 3 0 0 0 Sidoti, eh 3 0 0 0 Pagan, lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 24 0 3 0

2B—Marotto. BB—Lamson, Greco (2), Malachowski, Rose, Rocha (2), Popella (2), Pagan. SAC—Malachowski.

Southington 000 031 0 — 4 3 1

NW Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 3 0 0 3 10 NW CATHOLIC IP H R ER BB K Scott, L 7.0 3 4 4 7 4

Records—SHS, 18-1. NWC, 15-3.

Southington 2, Rockville 1

Wednesday, May 23

At Rockville HS

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Marotto, ss 3 0 1 0 Greco, rf 4 0 1 0 Malachowski, lf 3 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 0 0 0 Lamson, c 3 1 2 0 Rocha, 3b 2 0 0 1 Rose, 2b 2 0 0 0 Gendron, 2b 1 0 0 0 Myrick, cf 3 1 3 0 Totals 27 2 7 1

ROCKVILLE

PLAYER AB R H BI Alleano 3 1 1 0 Silver 2 0 1 0 Thornton 3 0 1 1 Ciampa 2 0 0 0 West 3 0 0 0 Correia 3 0 0 0 Bernabucci 3 0 1 0 Covert 3 0 0 0 Kelly 1 0 0 0 Pitkin 2 0 0 0 Totals 25 1 4 1

3B—Bernabucci. 2B—Lamson, Silver. BB—Silver, Ciampa. HBP—Marotto. SAC—Rocha.

Southington 000 001 1 — 2 7 0

Rockville 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 4 1 1 2 18 ROCKVILLE IP H R ER BB K Covert, L 7.0 6 2 0 0 2

Records—RHS, 8-11. SHS, 19-1.

Golf

Simsbury 148, Southington 163

Monday, May 21

Par 36

At Simsbury Farms CC

Medalist: James Bosworth, Simsbury, 35.

SOUTHINGTON (163)—1, Max Chubet, 37; 2, Shawn McKnerney, 40; 3, Cam Zegrzdyn, 42; 4, Austin Carta, 44.

SIMSBURY (148)—1, James Bosworth, 35; 2, Bennett Ostern, 37; 3 (tie), Kevin McDonough and Jack Bosworth, 38.

Records—Southington, 9-4-1. Simsbury, 13-0-1.

Southington 146, Farmington 164

Tuesday, May 22

Par 35

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist: CJ McManus, SHS, 35.

SOUTHINGTON (146)—1, CJ McManus, 35; 2, Shawn McKnerney, 36; 3, Austin Carta, 37; 4, Cam Zegrzdyn, 38.

FARMINGTON (164)—1, John Guarrera, 37; 2, Mike Gregory, 40; 3, Jared Pape, 43; 4, Kevin Zipp, 44.

Records—FHS, 4-10-2. SHS, 10-4-1.

Southington 153, NW Catholic 173

Friday, May 25

Par 35

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist: Shawn McKnerney, SHS, 35.

SOUTHINGTON (153)—1, Shawn McKnerney, 35; 2, Max Chubet, 37; 3, Cam Zegrzdyn, 40; 4, CJ McManus, 41.

NW CATHOLIC (173)—1, Justin Mathew, 36; 2, Tyler Hubert, 44; 3, Kevin Manning, 46; 4 (tie), Mike Baldwin and Matt Shea, 47.

Records—NWC, 7-10. SHS, 11-4-1.

Girls Lacrosse

Southington 19, Windsor 5

Monday, May 21

At Southington

Windsor 03 02 — 05

Southington 10 09 — 19

First half—1, Emily Kijak, WHS, 21:31; 2, Emma Doran, SHS, 21:04; 3, Amy Chudy, SHS, 20:53; 4, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 18:55; 5, Doran, SHS, 17:44; 6, Mafale, SHS, 16:55; 7, Tallie Richardson, SHS, 14:19; 8, Stephanie Zera, SHS, 12:46; 9, Kaitlin Kijak, WHS, 8:21; 10, K. Kijak, WHS, 4:34; 11, Doran, SHS, 4:19; 12, Mafale, SHS, 3:26; 13, Taylor Borla, SHS, 1:29.

Second half—14, Chudy, SHS, 22:57; 15, Richardson, SHS, 22:21; 16, Borla, SHS, 19:16; 17, Mack White, WHS, 15:21; 18, Julia Jackman, SHS, 14:11; 19, Richardson, SHS, 12:41; 20, Borla, SHS, 11:42; 21, Jackman, SHS, 9:58; 22, Richardson, SHS, 8:16; 23, Gabby Fiora, SHS, 6:11; 24, E. Kijak, WHS, 2:02.

Shots—WHS, 28. SHS, 34.

Saves—Nia McDougland, WHS, 15. Julia Wells, SHS, 23.

Records—WHS, 4-11. SHS, 7-8.

Boys Lacrosse

Glastonbury 19, Southington 2

Tuesday, May 22

At Southington

Glastonbury 05 05 08 01 — 19

Southington 00 01 01 00 — 02

Goals— GHS (19) : Alen Turi (3), Nolan Flood (2), Kevin Tierney, Gino Nozzoio, Nathan Larabee, Chris Consoli, Carson Maschecu, Quinn O’Connor, Dylan Clemens, Max Veilleux, Luke Ryan (3), Collin Williams (2), Ben Stomberg. SHS (2) : Angelo Plantamuro, Evan Johanns.

Assists— GHS (9) : Justin Mazara (3), Tierney, O’Connor, Veilleux, Williams (3), Stomberg. SHS (1) : Seth Bogoslovski.

Shots—GHS, 36. SHS, 11.

Saves—Garrett Gagnon, GHS, 9. Jacob Cardozo, SHS, 17.

Records—GHS, 11-5. SHS, 6-10.

Girls Tennis

Southington 6, Newington 1

Monday, May 21

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Olivia Rozio, NHS, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Mara Klin, NHS, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Emmy Petronio, NHS, 6-2, 6-4; 4, Abby Molloy, NHS, def. Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 (super tiebreaker).

DOUBLES

1, Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Olivia Wronka-Melissa Riggins, NHS, 6-1, 6-1; 2, Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Lindsay Weaver-Julila Mazur, NHS, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2); 3, Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki, SHS, def. Kelly Iskra-Lucy Slattery, NHS, 6-2, 6-3.

Records—NHS, 8-9. SHS, 14-4.

Boys Tennis

South Windsor 4, Southington 3

Wednesday, May 23

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Brandon Sze, SWHS, 3-6, 7-5, 11-9 (super tiebreaker); 2, Ronnak Saxena, SWHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-1, 6-0; 3, Femi Orisamolu, SWHS, def. Andrew Kudla, SHS, 6-4, 6-1; 4, Parker Pacekonis, SWHS, def. Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def. Elijah Wood-Jack Perry, SWHS, 6-1, 6-4; 2, Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol, SHS, def. Donny Sauer-Sam Kim, SWHS, 6-4, 6-1; 3, Jason Richenbacher-Dan Zhu, SWHS, def. Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski, SHS, 6-4, 6-3.

Records—SWHS, 14-4. SHS, 11-5.

Southington 7, Platt 0

Thursday, May 24

At Platt HS, Meriden

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Isaha Arce, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Pat Kudewicz, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. Elian Nava, PHS, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Kyle Naworol, SHS, def. Alex Filippides, PHS, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def. Michael Adu-Josh Marks, PHS, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Mike Kwok-Jake Holbrook, SHS, def. Jason Betun-Anthony Buscemi, PHS, 6-2, 6-2; 3, Brett Rycki-Alex Klinzmann, SHS, def. Sam Adu-Joshua Nhan, PHS, 6-1, 6-2.

Records—SHS, 12-5. PHS, 2-13.