ECCS and Southington police to host car seat safety check June 6

The Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington (ECCS) and the Southington Police Department will be hosting a free child car seat safety check on Wednesday, June 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Southington library parking lot at 255 Main St.

SPD certified child passenger safety seat officers will perform the checks on a first-come, first served basis. The ECCS will distribute numbered tickets and provide refreshments for drivers and children while they are waiting.

The rain date is Thursday, June 7.

The safety check will determine if the car seet is the right size for the height and weight of the child, and technicians will check the car seat to see if the car seat is expired or recalled.

Officers will adjust harness straps to fit the child and will answer questions. Technicians may even walk the adults through installing the seat themselves, to ensure they know how to install the seat safely for the child.

Educational materials will be available.

As this is an educational event, any installation or usage issues identified during the car seat safety check will be corrected,, and the police will not be issuing tickets for car seat violations.

“Connecticut’s new car seat safety regulations have updated weight and age requirements and impact all children under the age of eight,” ECCS director Joanne Kelleher said in a press release. “Parents and grandparents tell me that they struggle with car seat installation and getting their child to fit comfortably so this is an opportunity to have a trained expert help them.”

New regulations have been effective since Oct. 1, 2017 under Connecticut Legislature’s Public Act 17-230.

Infants must remain rear-facing until they are a minimum of 2 years old and weight at least 30 pounds.

Toddlers can ride either rear-facing or forward-facing in a child restraint system equipped with a five-point harness until 5 years and 40 pounds.

Children aged 5-8 years old that weight between 40-60 pounds can ride in a booster seat secured by a seat safety belt, forward-facing in a child restraint system equipped with a five-point harness, or rear-facing.

All other children must be in a seat belt whenever they ride in a vehicle. It is further recommended that children should ride in the back seat until they are 13 years old.