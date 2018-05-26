Letter: Festival chorale thankful for support

To the editor:

The Southington Festival Chorale wishes to express its gratitude to the Elizabeth Norton Trust for once again including the chorale as a recipient of a grant for their 2018 concert season. This consideration is truly appreciated and gratefully acknowledged.

The Southington Festival Chorale was founded over 40 years ago with the mission: “To share the joy of music with the greatest number of people.” The chorale consists of vocalists of all ages who rehearse on Monday evenings throughout the program year and performs two pubic concerts—one in December and one in May.

The chorale will resume rehearsals in September at the Southington Community Cultural Arts center. New members are welcome.

Cheryl Impellizzeri, Southington Festival Chorale