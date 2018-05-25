Town groups announce Memorial Day services, parade, parking ban

American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 has announced the schedule for Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29, including the annual Memorial Day parade and services at local cemeteries.

The Legion will be conducting their annual Memorial Day services at the following locations in Southington on Monday, May 29:

Panthorn Park on Burritt Street (7:30 a.m.); Wonx Springs Cemetery on Marion Avenue (7:45 a.m.); Quinnipiac Cemetery on Marion Avenue (8 a.m.); Recreation Park on South End Road (8:20 a.m.); South End Cemetery on South End Road (8:30 a.m.); Immaculate Conception Cemetery on South End Road (8:35 a.m.) and The Orchards at Southington on Hobart Street (8:45 a.m.).

The Marine Corps League will be conducting Memorial Day services at the following locations in Southington on Monday, May 29:

Memorial Park on Woodruff Street (7:30 a.m.); Oak Hill Cemetery at the intersection of Queen Street and Flanders Road (7:45); Holy Trinity Cemetery on Prospect Street (8:05); West Street Cemetery on West Street Extension (8:15); and St. Thomas Cemetery on Meriden Avenue (8:35).

All times are approximate and could vary slightly. The two Southington veteran organizations will hold a joint flag raising ceremony at the Southington Care Center at 8:45 a.m.

A Ceremony honoring veterans will be held immediately following the parade in front of the American Legion Home, at 64 Main Street.

Parade Route

The parade will form in the lower Derynoski School parking lot off of Eden Avenue between 9:45 a.m. and10:15 a.m. The first group is scheduled to step off at 10:30 a.m.

The procession will exit the parking lot and turn left onto Eden Avenue. The parade will then turn right onto Liberty Street and travel the length of Liberty Street. At Center Street, it will turn right toward the center of town. Finally, the parade will turn right onto Apple Alley (west side of the Town Green). The parade will travel the length of the green, ending at Columbus Avenue.

Participating school bands, civic organizations and local groups will disband and disperse in the parking lot behind 98 Main St.

A Ceremony honoring veterans will be held immediately following the parade in front of the American Legion Home, at 64 Main Street.

Parking ban in effect

The Southington Police Department will be enforcing a parking ban along the parade route, beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

There will be no parking on Liberty Street, Eden Avenue, and on Apple Way (west of the Town Green). In addition, there will be no parking on Center Street from Liberty Street east to Main Street and on Columbus Avenue from Liberty Street east to Main Street.