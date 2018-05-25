Stamp Out Hunger drive collects 2.5 tons of food for those in need

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Several community service organizations in Southington came together to participate in the United States Postal Service Stamp Out Hunger annual food drive on May 12 and collectively donated 5,684 lbs of food.

Postal carriers collect nonperishable food items that are left in a bag next to mailboxes before regular mail delivery time. They then distribute the donated food items to local food pantries, food banks and shelters.

The United Way of Southington teamed up with USPS to collect food items for Bread for Life and Southington Community Services.

“Thank you, people of Southington,” said United Way executive director Jack Eisenmann. “We consider our Southington USPS organization a great partner with whom we wish to continue our mutually beneficial relationship. Thanks to all for the great teamwork in our unified efforts to eradicate hunger in Southington.”

Director of Southington Community Services, Janet Mellon, thanked the National Association of Letter Carriers and the United Way of Southington. “This will go a long way to help the residents of Southington.”

Donna Ayer, executive director of Bread for Life, noted that residents in Southington, Plantsville, Marion and Milldale all helped to donate over 5,000 pounds of nonperishable items.

“We are thankful to our awesome letter carriers and volunteers who helped move al the food and distribute it to agencies,” said Ayer. “We are so grateful to the whole community who reach out to help their neighbors in need.”