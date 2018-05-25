Obituary: Emerick ‘Chick’ Mirando, 93

Emerick “Chick” Mirando, 93, of Milldale passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Summit at Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Madeleine (Frechette) Mirando.

Born May 17, 1925 in Southington he was the son of the late Domenick and Incoronata (Ansevino) Mirando.

Emerick was a Veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Army. He served overseas in the E.T.O. for 21 months in France, Germany, Luxemburg, Czechoslovakia and Austria. He was a platoon sergeant in the 37th Tank Battalion 4th Armor Division. He supervised the operation of a platoon of 48 men and was a part of Occupation Forces as security troops making raids and patrols.

He along with his son owned Chick’s Parkway Garage in Milldale.

He is survived by his son, Domenick Mirando of Milldale and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Cosmo, Joseph, Ernie and Mario and two sisters, Jean and Jane.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 1st , 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery, Meriden Ave., Southington. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

