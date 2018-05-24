Man arrested for stealing from Target

Carlos Gonzalez, 26, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, May 17 for a shoplifting incident at the Southington Target store. He was charged with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.

In March 2018, Gonzalez removed six Fitbit devices from their packaging, and he met with an accomplice in an area of the store where cameras were not able to see them. Both left the store, passing all points of purchase without paying for the items, and store security could not locat the Fitbits. Gonzalez and the accomplice were later identified through a joint investigation with another area police department.

Gonzalez was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on June 4.