Man arrested for pawning stolen item

Police arrested Paul Didato, 27, of Middletown on Sunday, May 20 on an outstanding warrant for a theft in Southington in March 2018.

At the time of the theft, Didato was employed by River Valley Construction in Southington. A laser measuring device, valued at $2,900 was reported missing from a company vehicle that Didato had been operating. The item was later discovered in a pawn shop in Cromwell. The investigation led to Didato as a suspect.

He was charged with third degree larceny and held on a $10,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on May 21.