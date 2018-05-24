Erratic driver charged with DUI

Police arrested Matthew Navin, 27, of Marlborough, after his behavior at a traffic stop when an officer observed his erratic operation of a vehicle on Sunday, May 20.

Upon stopping his vehicle and further investigation, police found probable cause that Navin was intoxicated. He was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, and two counts of failure to maintain the proper lane. He was released on a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on May 29.