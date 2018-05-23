Sports listings for the May 25 edition

SHS CAMPS

The following camps are not run, sponsored, or endorsed by the Southington Public Schools or the Southington Board of Education. Brochures are available at southingtonsports.com/Sports-Camps.html

BLUE KNIGHTS GIRLS BASKETBALL CLINIC—June 25-29, 8:30 a.m. to noon, in the SHS gym. Open to girls entering grades 4-9. Lady Knight coach Mike Forgione will direct a camp focusing on individual player development with instruction stations, drills, and games. Cost is $160. Contact: Mike Forgione, (860) 919-4991.

BLUE KNIGHT FUTURE VOLLEYBALL STARS INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP—June 25-29, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the SHS gym. Open to girls entering grades 4-9. Lady Knight coach Rich Heitz will direct a camp that’s focused on improving skills with individual attention in small groups based on age and ability. Cost is $159. Register online at www.camppros.com/register/detail_new.aspx?ListingId=5677&OrgId=131. Contact: Rich Heitz, (860) 665-2746 or (860) 621-8895.

BLUE KNIGHTS SUMMER BASKETBALL CLINIC—July 30-Aug. 3 (grades 2-5) or Aug. 6-10 (grades 6-8), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SHS gym. Open to boys entering grades 2-8. Register by July 13. John Cessario will direct the camp that’s focused on fundamentals with guest speakers. Cost is $250 ($225 for multiple siblings) and includes t-shirt. Contact: John Cessario at Cessario@cox.net.

TOURNAMENTS

WAYTON OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT—July 7-July 15 at the Southington High School tennis courts. All proceeds benefit Thank Dog Rescue. Cost is $20 for singles and $35 for doubles. Divisions: men’s A or B singles, men’s over 45, men’s A or B doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed A or B doubles, high school boys or girls singles. Each player receives a t-shirt, wristband, tennis balls, and water for every match. Register by July 4 at www.waytonopen.com.

WINT FILIPEK SR. MEMORIAL TENNIS TOURNAMENT—June 2-June 10 at Copper Valley Swim & Tennis Club, 1235 Wolf Hill Rd., Cheshire. Proceeds benefit the Winton S. Filipek Sr. Scholarship Fund. Cost is $20 (singles), $30 (doubles), or $15 (high school divisions). A free kids and high school clinic and fun day available by registration. Register at www.wintfilipeksrtennis.com. Questions, contact Wint Filipek Jr. at (860) 621-5655 or wrfilipek@hotmail.com.

SOUTHINGTON ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT—Friday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. scramble start, at Hawks Landing Country Club. Registration deadline is July 31st. Cost is $125 per person, includes coffee and donuts, lunch, beer on the course, and social hour and buffet dinner at the Elks Lodge. Individuals or foursomes welcome. Sponsorships available. Contact: Ken Hill (860) 919-6677.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

YOGA ON THE GREEN—Sunday, June 3, 1 to 2:30 p.m., on the town green. Arrive by 12:30 p.m. to secure your spot. Event is free, but participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for Bread for Life, as well as a yoga mat and water. The program is joint sponsored by Bloom Yoga, Soul Space, and the YMCA. More info at Julie Wallace (Bloom Yoga) at julie@bloomyogafitness.com; Cheryl Moran (Soul Space) at cjmoran917@gmail.com; or John Myers (YMCA) at jmyers@sccymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO—Mondays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

