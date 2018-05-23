Police blotter for the May 25 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Friday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 16:

Paul Didato, 27, of 500 Washington St., was charged on May 11 with sixth degree larceny.

Ronald Savage, 38, of 54 Round Hill Rd., Southington, was charged on May 11 with disorderly conduct.

Jack P. Sullivan, 18, of 42 Adeline Ave., Bristol, was charged on May 12 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Daniel J. Marciano, 18, of 143 Ciccio Rd., was charged on May 12 with sixth degree larceny.

Gregory Hudobenko, 33, of 48 Pilgrim St., Waterbury, was charged on May 12 with second degree failure to appear.

James B. Allen, 29, of 17 Darling St., Southington, was charged on May 13 with risk of injury, second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Noah Cadrain, 21, of 197 Bristol St., Southington, was charged on May 13 with carrying a dangerous weapon, third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and sixth degree larceny.

Sarah Smith, 38, of 25 Mountain View Dr., Southington, was charged on May 13 with disorderly conduct.

Cerena L. Stimpson, 23, of 69 Stiles St., Waterbury, was charged on May 13 with conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Bantle Mothatego, 31, of 8 Canal St., Plainville, was charged on May 13 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Kevin Rourke, 78, of 4 Mohawk Ln., Wethersfield, was charged on May 14 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, drinking while driving, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Cerena L. Stimpson, 23, of 69 Stiles St., Waterbury, was charged on May 14 with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Cyrus Gallow, 37, of 277 Park St., Hartford, was charged on May 14 with third degree burglary, first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and violation of a protective order.

Jesse Bradley, 45, of 284 N. Main St., Bristol, was charged on May 15 with sixth degree larceny. In six separate incidents, Bradley was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Pawel Chudacz, 43, of 272 Hart St., Southington, was charged on May 15 with failure to maintain lane, evading responsibility, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Lynn Pelletier, 26, of 237 Ridgewood Rd., Southington, was charged on May 16 with two counts of first degree forgery and two counts of sixth degree larceny.