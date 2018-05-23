Obituary: Salvatore P. Mazzaccaro, 91

Salvatore P. Mazzaccaro, 91, of Southington passed away on Monday, May 21st at the HOCC at New Britain General. He was the husband of the late Norma (Hersey) Mazzaccaro.

He was born in Southington on Jan 10, 1927, the son of the late Antonio and Antoinette (Iaccbucci) Mazzaccaro. Sal was a US Navy Veteran of WWII, and he served in Okinawa. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Southington Hardware, Ideal Forging and Shaw’s Supermarket. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, the Southington Grange and one of the original members of the Gang of Scarpa Shoda. Sal enjoyed gardening, playing cards, discussing current events and politics. He also enjoyed attending the annual outing of the Gang Scarpa Shoda and eating fried dough and sufrite. He loved watching westerns and old movies, breakfast on the weekends with his great grandchildren and lunch at the Calendar House with his friends.

He is survived by his daughter Pamela and husband Paul Hudson of Felton, DE, son Paul and wife Maureen Mazzaccaro of Southington, a sister Susan Grabowski of West Haven, grandchildren Laura Hudson, Ron Hudson, David Mazzaccaro, and Jennie Lamontagne; great grandchildren Dan Hudson, Calla & Carleigh Zarkle, Tyler & Eric Lamontagne, Paige & Leah Mazzaccaro, and great-great grandchildren Max and Weston.

He was predeceased by brothers Joseph, Andrew, Ralph, sisters Theresa Coppola, Lucy Bochicchio and granddaughter Heather Hudson.

Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Saturday morning, May 26th, from 10-11 am. A memorial service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Calendar House of Southington, 388 Pleasant St. Southington, CT 06489

