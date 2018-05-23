Obituary: Loretta D. (Kuhr) Miron, 77

Loretta D. (Kuhr) Miron, 77, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 20, 2018. She had been the loving wife of the late Francis “Shy” William Miron for 40 years.

Born on September 4, 1940 in Bristol to the late Ernst and Dora (Richter) Kuhr, she had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Loretta loved cooking and crocheting blankets. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved her dogs, Maggie and Chelsea.

Loretta is survived by two sons; Michael Miron of Berlin and John Miron of Plantsville and two daughters; Tammy Roth and her husband Aaron of Bristol and Sandra Collar and her husband Lon of Southington; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; one sister, Heidi Bittner, 2 brothers; Walter and Roberta Kuhr and Frederick and Elke Kuhr and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, James Miron and her grandson, Eric Miron.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta’s memory may be made to Wonx Spring Cemetery, 51 Seneca Rd. Bristol, CT 06010.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Wonx Spring Cemetery, Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

