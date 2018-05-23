Obituary: Liette (Mogé) Wilson, 91

Liette (Mogé) Wilson, 91, formerly of Clinton, wife of the late Raymond Wilson, died peacefully on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Southington Care Center.

Born in Hartford on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Alberta (Limoges) Mogé. She was educated in Canada and resided in Clinton for most of her life. She had been employed at Chesebrough-Pond’s in Clinton for 40 years. Liette enjoyed bowling, ballroom dancing and shopping, but enjoyed spending time with her family most of all.

Liette is survived by a son, Keith Wilson and his wife, Karen Rosenbloom of Pittsford, NY, a daughter Karyn and her husband Jonathan Rappi of Southington, 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Abigail, Nathaniel and wife Holly, Joel, Jonathan, Nicholas and Jillian, and a step great grandchild, Nathan. She also leaves a brother, Yvon Mogé of Hollywood, FL. Besides her husband she was predeceased by 2 sisters Carmelle Tortora and Shirley Laberge.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 26th at 3 pm at the Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, May 28th at 10 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to Estuary Council of Old Saybrook, 220 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT 06475 or the Southington Care Center Transportation Fund, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.