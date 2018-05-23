Obituary: John Arthur ‘Jack’ Hemingway Jr., 85

Mr. John Arthur Hemingway Jr. “Jack” was born on February 26, 1933 in Waterbury, Connecticut, to the late Adeline Colangelo Hemingway and the late John Arthur Hemingway Sr. He passed away at age 85 on May 16, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina.

Jack graduated from Providence College in 1954. Jack served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant. He worked in sales at Virginia Industries from 1964 until he retired as the Vice President of Sales in 1995.

Jack’s beloved wife was the late Willermina Alida Hemingway. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Deluca. Jack is survived by his son, John Arthur Hemingway III and his wife Letha; daughters, Alexia M. Hemingway; and C. Allyson Cormier and her husband Eric; sister, Patricia Aurora; granddaughters Jennifer Maso and her husband Victor, Lucy Hemingway, and Sarah Hemingway; and great-grandchild, Ella Rose Maso. Jack was married to his loving wife, Dorothy Dryps Hemingway, until his death. He also leaves behind his greatly loved cat, Shadow.

Jack was Past President of Oceangreens Homeowners Association. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Southport, NC and was a founder, Past President and member of Saint Dominic’s Church, Southington, CT. He was an avid golfer, model car collector, and voracious reader and loved baseball.

Jack had several sister-in laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews, as well as many friends he leaves behind and loved dearly. Jack’s family would like to thank the caregivers from Ocean Trail Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home for the care they gave Jack this past year; they were exceptional.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in John’s name to Providence College, St. Jude Hospital, or SOAR.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the celebration of Jack’s life on Friday, June 29, 2018 at noon at Sacred Heart Church of Brunswick County with Officiant, Rev. John V. Gournas, 5269 Dosher Cutoff, SE, Southport, North Carolina, 28461.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.