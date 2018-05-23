Obituary: Elaine A. (Kotch) Maloney, 71

Elaine A. (Kotch) Maloney, 71, of Southington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the HOCC at New Britain. She had been the loving wife of David Maloney for 29 years.

Born on September 16, 1946 in New Britain to Thomas Kotch Sr. and the late Theresa (Isabelle) Kotch, Elaine had been a longtime Southington resident.

Elaine was a social butterfly and brightened the lives of everyone she came in contact with. She owned the Plantsville General Store for over 25 years and was active in many Plantsville community activities; including The Rotary Club of Southington and the Village of Plantsville Association. She also served as a former board member for Bread for Life.

In addition to her husband David, she is survived by her father, Thomas Kotch Sr. and his wife Esther of Middletown; 4 children: Denise Cirillo and her husband J Romaniello of Monroe; Karen Cirillo and her wife Adrianne of Phoenix, AZ; Eileen Mumford and her husband Michael of Bristol and Cliff Perdion and his wife Erin of Cheshire; 4 grandchildren: Ashley Covey and her husband Bill of North Windham; Alex Perdion of Cheshire; Nick Perdion of Boston and Kate Perdion and her fiancé Matt Volpe of Cheshire; 2 great-granddaughters, Madison and Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Kotch Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Southington. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

