Golfers are closing in on the state’s top talent

Southington coach Jim DiNello said his Blue Knight golf team is playing consistently. With back-to-back wins Plainville and victory over Cheshire, Southington kept their 6-match winning streak alive.

Over the past two and a half weeks, DiNellos said that his team is playing good golf with scores in the low 150s and high 140s during each match in the stretch. More importantly, the Knights have scored all four golfers in the 30s for four of those matches.

Now, comes the final test. On Monday, they’ll get a final benchmark against Simsbury. Are they ready?

“Simsbury’s ranked No. 1 in Division I and are undefeated in the conference,” said DiNello. “They’re solid No. 1-5. It’s going to be interesting to walk the course and see how we do head-to-head and see where we’re at.”

The No. 5 Knights are not that far behind the Trojans, and DiNello said that he’s pleasantly surprised at his team’s rank and focus, taking their youth and tough regular season schedule into account.

“They want to play really well, collectively,” said DiNello. “They care and root for each other. All of those things have led to this spot that we’re in right now.”

The Knights opened the week on Monday with a 149-202 rout of Plainville at home. Cam Zegzdryn and Austin Carta were co-medalists at 1-over-par 36. Max Chubet and Shawn McKnerney contributed with a pair of 39s.

The Knights teed it up with Plainville again on Friday and capped off the week by earning their sixth-straight and largest win of the season in a 151-205 rout at home. Southington played as the away team, as both the Knights and the Blue Devils share Hawk’s Landing as their home course.

Chubet led the Knights as medalist of the match with an even-par 35. Carta and McKnerney contributed with a pair of 38s, and Zegzdryn rounded out Southington’s scores with a 40.

DiNello said that his team has done a good job of not worrying about who they’re playing. They just play against the golf course, and if it’s enough to have a lower score than the opponent, then that’s great too.

“It’s just been a lot fun to watch the team grow,” said DiNello. “I’d be hard-pressed to say that we haven’t done a significant amount of improvement, not only in our scores, but also from a maturity standpoint. Having three sophomores in the first five, they don’t carry themselves like sophomores when you watch them play.”

The Knights will be back on the links this week when they close out the regular season with contests against divisional opponents Simsbury, Farmington, and NW Catholic. Southington is 8-3-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.