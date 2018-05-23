Girls lacrose clinches tourney berth

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight lacrosse team entered the week on a two-game skid but needing just one victory to clinch a postseason berth. It took two tries, but they did it.

Southington coach Jill Pomposi said that she’s very happy that her team didn’t wait until their regular season finale to qualify.

“We lifted a little bit of weight off of our shoulder there,” said Pomposi. “It doesn’t mean our final game doesn’t count. It just takes a little less pressure off of ourselves. Sometimes, when we put too much pressure on ourselves, we get in our heads and make silly mistakes. So, it’s good that we don’t have that extra pressure.”

Pomposi said that the team has done a good job playing together for the past few games…a lot less disjointed than they were around the midpoint of the season. And that’s good news as they turn their sights on the postseason.

“We’re doing a much better job double-teaming on defense,” said Pomposi. “We’re playing more aggressively as a whole.”

The Knights will look to improve their seeding in the state tournament when they return to the turf next week and close out the regular season with a home game against Windsor (4-10) on Monday, May 21. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the CCC North Division.

Loss at Conard

MAY 16—The Knights were limited to just one goal in the second half on Wednesday, and fell, 19-5, to Conard in West Hartford. The Knights trailed by seven at the break but were out-scored 8-1 in the second half.

Southington finished with 14 shots on goal. Talie Richardson and Emma Doran paced the offense with a pair of goals each. Taylor Borla scooped up four groundballs and won four draws. Julia Wells finished with nine saves in the cage.

Win vs. Avon

MAY 18—Richardson’s agility and quick stick helped the Knights break their two-game losing streak and qualify for the state tournament on Friday. Southington capped the week with a 17-13 home victory over Avon. The teams were knotted, 9-9, at the break, but the Knights surged for an 8-4 advantage in the second half to pull away.

Southington finished with 43 shots on goal. Richardson marshaled the offense with five goals and a pair of assists. Amy Chudy contributed with three scores. Borla won nine draws and recovered seven groundballs. Wells finished with 11 saves in the cage.

“Our low attackers did a really good job of getting second opportunities, whether it was grabbing a rebound down in front or being closest to the ball when it went out,” said Pomposi. “If their goalie made a save, we did a really good job of covering them hard on our re-defense. It’s been really good through the second half of the season, but we pressured a lot sooner.”

To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.