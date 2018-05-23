Fire report for the May 25 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, May 7 to Monday, May 14:
Monday, May 7
- 9:00:00 a.m., 96 Beecher St., Public service
- 12:06:45 p.m., 85 Steeple Chase Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 1:10:08 p.m., Pratt St. and Johnson Ave., Vehicle accident
- 4:22:08 p.m., Butternut Ln. and Berlin St., Vehicle accident
- 4:32:26 p.m., 75 Forest Ln., Unauthorized burning
- 4:43:39 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 5:10:50 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 5:32:30 p.m., 105 Walnut St., Unauthorized burning
- 6:31:10 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 9:48:01 p.m., 450 Old Turnpike Rd., Chuck and Eddie’s, Medical assist, assist EMS
Tuesday, May 8
- 2:54:36 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 7:40:38 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle
- 10:56:29 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident
- 5:17:14 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-691, Vehicle accident
- 8:43:35 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Good intent call
- 10:06:54 p.m., 944 Queen St., No Incident found on arrival
Wednesday, May 9
- 12:28:49 p.m., 76 Clearwood Pl., CO detector activation
- 1:07:42 p.m., 447 Flanders St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 3:07:46 p.m., Redstone St. and W. Queen St., Extrication of victim(s)
- 7:12:46 p.m., 32 February Dr., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
- 8:41:14 p.m., 155 Woodberry Hill Dr., HazMat release investigation
Thursday, May 10
- 10:35:06 a.m., 11 Spring St., Staples, Vehicle accident
- 11:23:57 a.m., 865 Queen St., Assist police or other government entity
Friday, May 11
- 8:07:42 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 2:04:42 p.m., Old Mountain Rd. and School St., Vehicle accident
- 5:04:21 p.m., 400 Executive Blvd. North, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 5:57:09 p.m., Queen St. and Lazy Ln., Hess, Vehicle accident
- 6:31:11 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Canal St., Gasoline or other flammable liquid
Saturday, May 12
- 6:54:28 p.m., Main St. and Chestnut St., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 7:32:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound and Queen St., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 7:38:46 p.m., 18 Oak Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:39:04 p.m., 1376 West St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:46:59 p.m., 11 Highridge Rd., Oil or other combustible liquid
Sunday, May 13
- 1:47:20 a.m., 165 Winding Rdg., Animal problem
- 8:29:22 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 11:38:15 a.m., 879 Prospect St., Unauthorized burning
- 2:32:51 p.m., 135 Brownstone Dr., Lock-in
- 6:26:33 p.m., 96 Birchcrest Dr., Winifred, Smoke detector activation
Monday, May 14
- 2:17:07 a.m., 580 Mt. Vernon Rd., CO incident