Dining listings for the May 25 edition

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

CATHOLIC CITIZEN AWARDS. Noon to 3 p.m. at Hawks Landing CC. Knights of Columbus Assembly 122 will present the fifth annual awards. This years honorees are Martin Jansen, Mary Our Queen Church; Daniel Spatafore, St. Aloysius Church; Ann Bendyk, Immaculate Conception Church; Vincent Raby, St. Thomas Church; Roger & Linda Lemire, St. Dominic Church. Public is welcome. Cost is $32 and includes the reception, luncheon and awards presentation. Tickets available through June 1. Contact: Philip Mazzatti, (860) 276-8228 or mazzophi@att.net.