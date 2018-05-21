Volunteers needed for all night grad party

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The 2018 Southington High School all night graduation committee is reaching out to the community, seeking volunteers, donations and support for this year’s annual event.

“We really want to get the word out that we need some more support to make this happen,” said Kate Scanlon, co-chair of the committee. “The party is a great memory for the graduating students, and keeps them in a safe, secure space.”

The party is true to its name, starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m. The jam-packed celebration includes tons of food, carnival games, exciting prizes, trivia games, a bounce house, a hypnotist, a dance party, a photo booth and more.

The event started in the 1980s as a way to offer graduates a fun-filled night with their friends in a safe, drug-and-alcohol-free environment to celebrate their big night. Two police officers are on the scene during the celebration to ensure the students’ safety.

Committee members hope to rally the community to show it supports and values education and will contribute to students’ success.

Members of the committee are asking volunteers and sponsors to offer any assistance possible. “The more ads we get, the better we can make the event,” said Scanlon.

Monetary donations can be made payable to SHS All Night Graduation Party and be sent to SHS All Night Graduation Party Attn: Kate Scanlon, 720 Pleasant Street Southington, CT 06489. Corporate sponsor packages are also available at multiple values.

“It is important that we get that support and that the community can donate to the event,” said co-chair Deb Rycki. “Volunteers and donations are heavily dependent upon. Without that, the party can’t happen.”

The committee and SHS graduating seniors will be holding a fundraising opportunity at Southington Auto Wash & Quick Lube at 254 Queen Street on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Recently, the team held fundraising events at Fancy Bagel and Smashburger. Lawn signs can also be purchased for $25 (cash only) at Awards of Elegance at 410 Main Street.

For more information or to get involved, stop by the committee’s next meeting on May 21 at 7 p.m. in the SHS library. To volunteer, donate, or become a sponsor, email SHSANGP@gmail.com or contact Scanlon at (860) 406-1116 or Rycki at (860) 384-0073.